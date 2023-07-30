Pistachios recipes for the win

Every delicacy have its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.

PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)

Ingredients:

Advertisement

280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)

60 ml Extra virgin olive oil

40 g Onion

50 ml White wine

16 g Lemon zest

250 g Asparagus

60 g Parmesan

40 g Unsalted butter

800 ml Vegetable stock

100 g California Pistachios

60 g Blue Cheese

5 g Micro green for garnish

20 g Salt

10 g Black pepper

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.

Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.

Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.

Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked

Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the risotto.

Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.

For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.

Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.

MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

100 g White Onion

50 g California Pistachios

10 g Ginger Garlic

100 g Prawns

Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste

100 ml Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Oil

Instructions:

Heat coconut oil in a pan.

Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes

Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.

Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.

PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)

Ingredients:

100 g White Onion

50 g California Pistachios

10 g Ginger Garlic Paste

100 g Paneer

Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste

100 ml Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Oil

Instructions:

Heat coconut oil in a pan.

Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.

Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes

Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.

Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.

Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.

Serve hot.