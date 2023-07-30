Pistachios recipes for the win

Pop these myths not your pimples!
Every delicacy have its own taste and its adored by a large number of people. Here are some recipes curated by American Pistachios to give a different taste to your buds of Pistachios.
PISTACHIO, ASPARAGUS AND BLUE CHEESE RISOTTO (By Chef Ashish Bhasin)
Ingredients:
280 g Risotto rice (Short grain like Arborio)
60 ml Extra virgin olive oil
40 g Onion
50 ml White wine
16 g Lemon zest
250 g Asparagus
60 g Parmesan
40 g Unsalted butter
800 ml Vegetable stock
100 g California Pistachios
60 g Blue Cheese
5 g Micro green for garnish
20 g Salt
10 g Black pepper
Instructions:
Heat olive oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, saute till translucent.
Now add risotto rice, sauté for a minute.
Deglaze with white wine, until wine evaporates; add little stock and continue cooking on slow flame gradually.
Keep repeating till risotto is about to be cooked
Blanch asparagus separately and mix with the risotto.
Finish risotto with unsalted butter, pistachios, blue cheese and grated parmesan. Stir it vigorously (preferably with a fiber spatula) until it gets a creamy texture.
For garnishing, sprinkle pistachio shavings/flakes, crumble blue cheese and a bit of microgreen.
Adjust the seasoning. Finish with parsley and drizzle balsamic reduction on top.
MALAI PRAWNS (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
100 g White Onion
50 g California Pistachios
10 g Ginger Garlic
100 g Prawns
Curry Leaves, Green Chilli & Salt to taste
100 ml Coconut Milk
20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
Heat coconut oil in a pan.
Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
Add salt, turmeric powder, coconut milk and make a gravy.
Put cleaned prawns in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachio.
PISTACHIO PANEER (By Chef Anand Panwar)
Ingredients:
100 g White Onion
50 g California Pistachios
10 g Ginger Garlic Paste
100 g Paneer
Curry Leaves, Salt, Green Chili as per taste
100 ml Coconut Milk
20 ml Coconut Oil
Instructions:
Heat coconut oil in a pan.
Add mustard seeds & curry leaves.
Add white onion, pistachios, garlic, ginger, green chili together and cook for a few minutes
Add turmeric powder, coconut milk to make a gravy.
Put some paneer in the gravy and cook for 2 to 4 minutes.
Garnish with curry leaves and chopped pistachios.
Serve hot.
