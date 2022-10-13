Pictorial glimpses of Karwa Chauth 2022 celebration in the capital

Karwa Chauth 2022: Every year Karwa Chauth is observed by married women in many parts of the country. This festival falls on the fourth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated on October 13 this year.

On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity and health of their husbands. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi which is lovingly prepared by the mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before sunrise after which 12-15 hours of fasting begin. This year Karwa Chauth fasting will approximately last 14 hours.

According to drikpanchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 6:36 pm and end at 7:50 pm. The Karwa Chauth fasting time will be from 7:01 am to 9:01 pm today (October 13). It will last for 14 hours. The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9:01 pm.