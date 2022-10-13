Follow Us:
  1. Home » Lifestyle » Pictorial glimpses of Karwa Chauth 2022 celebration in the capital

Pictorial glimpses of Karwa Chauth 2022 celebration in the capital

Karwa Chauth 2022: Every year Karwa Chauth is observed by married women in many parts of the country. This festival falls on the fourth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated on October 13 this year. 

SNS | New Delhi | October 13, 2022 12:52 pm

Karwa Chauth 2022

(Representational Image: Getty Images)

Karwa Chauth 2022: Every year Karwa Chauth is observed by married women in many parts of the country. This festival falls on the fourth day of Kartik month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated on October 13 this year.

On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity and health of their husbands. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi which is lovingly prepared by the mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before sunrise after which 12-15 hours of fasting begin. This year Karwa Chauth fasting will approximately last 14 hours.

According to drikpanchang, this year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 6:36 pm and end at 7:50 pm. The Karwa Chauth fasting time will be from 7:01 am to 9:01 pm today (October 13). It will last for 14 hours. The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9:01 pm.

Take a look at how people are celebrating Karwa Chauth this year:
Karwa Chauth 2022
Women painted palms with mehndi on the eve of the Karwa Chauth festival, in the capital (Photo credit: Subrata Dutta)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
Women painted palms with mehndi on the eve of the Karwa Chauth festival, in the capital (Photo credit: Subrata Dutta)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
Women painted palms with mehndi on the eve of the Karwa Chauth festival, in the capital (Photo credit: Subrata Dutta)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
Women buy bangles on the eve of the Karva Chauth festival, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
A worker prepares Katlama (traditional sweet) for the upcoming Karwa Chauth festival (ANI Photo)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
Women shop for cosmetics ahead of Karwa Chauth festival (ANI Photo)

 

Women shop for cosmetics ahead of Karwa Chauth festival (ANI Photo)
Women shop for cosmetics ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival (Photo credit: Subrata Dutta)

 

Karwa Chauth 2022
Women shop for cosmetics ahead of the Karwa Chauth festival (ANI Photo)
TAGS :

Related Latest News

Indian woman still sees her husband through ‘sieve’ on Karva Chauth: Rajasthan Minister Meghwal
Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also love food
Throwback to the best-dressed celebs of season