Vikrant Massey touches wife Sheetal’s feet in sweet Karwa Chauth gesture

Actor Vikrant Massey, celebrated for his diverse roles in Bollywood and television, has once again charmed fans—not for his on-screen performances, but for a sweet personal moment with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, during their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

The actor’s touching gesture of bowing down to touch his wife’s feet has created quite a buzz on social media, leaving netizens in awe of his humility and love.

Vikrant shared glimpses of their Karwa Chauth celebration on Instagram, treating his followers to some intimate moments from the day. The first image captures the traditional ritual where Sheetal, dressed in a gorgeous pink saree, looks at Vikrant through a sieve—a customary part of the ceremony where the wife sees her husband after fasting all day.

The second picture, however, took the spotlight, showing Vikrant reciprocating a touching gesture. After Sheetal bowed down to touch his feet, as per the traditional respect, Vikrant immediately returned the gesture by touching her feet as well. This heartfelt moment resonated with fans, who applauded Vikrant for breaking stereotypes and showcasing mutual respect in marriage.

In his post, Vikrant Massey simply captioned the images with the word “Ghar”.

Sheetal, too, shared special moments from their Karwa Chauth on her Instagram. Among the family snaps, she posted a heartwarming photo of her holding their baby boy, Vardaan, while standing beside Vikrant.

This celebration held a deeper meaning for the couple, as it was their first Karwa Chauth after welcoming their son on February 7, 2024.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s journey as a couple has been a beautiful one. After dating for several years, the duo tied the knot in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, followed by a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh just days later on February 18. The couple initially got engaged in a private Roka ceremony in 2019, but their wedding plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for his versatility, Vikrant has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Starting with television roles in popular series like ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, he eventually transitioned into films with noteworthy performances in ‘Lootera’ (2013) and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015). His breakthrough came with a leading role in the critically acclaimed ‘A Death in the Gunj’ (2017). Since then, he has delivered memorable performances in films like ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, and ’12th Fail’, the latter earning him a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.