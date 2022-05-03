Perks of plumping for cold beverages over hot ones during summers

Since it is extremely likely to accept the fact that summers are the hottest of all seasons and sweltering heat is monitored during this season. For the same reasons we need to work upon the ways to be able to keep our body agile and cheerful, well, nothing else can help us to keep our body fresh apart from a refreshing fruit juice, a cup of cold coffee or a cup of iced tea during this season. Along with acting as energy boosters these beverages also act as health supplements.

Iced Tea – perfect summer beverage

Iced tea is a perfect summer beverage to kick-start your morning routine with. A glass of iced tea could be turned into a presentable beverage by garnishing it with chocolate sprinklers or by adding more flavors into it. Some examples of flavored iced-teas are:

Combination Green Tea

Tulsi – Chamomile or Cucumber – Mint is a great combination for an iced tea. It becomes one of a kind beverage on its own. The glass of beverage can be turned into a presentable one, by being garnished properly.

Blueberry Iced Tea

It can be prepared with the help of respective tea bags or tea leaves. Blueberries are rich in vitamin C, which helps in better functioning of human immune system and it also helps in proper functioning of central nervous system. Apart from these, blueberries have innumerable health benefits, like, normalizing the blood circulation levels and high potassium levels in blueberries can help prevent a heart disease.

Thai iced Tea

Need a mood stabilizer early in the morning? Thai iced tea might prove to be a highly recommended beverage for you. This uplifts the mood whilst cooling and calming down the body in seconds. Mixtures of interesting spices and ingredients are added to turn the sweet milk into completely flavored latte.

Healthy and long lasting impact of Iced Cold Coffee Milkshake

The ingredients required to prepare this coffee are brewed coffee, vanilla ice-cream and milk, nothing else is required to keep the body agile during for the whole day if you kick-start your day with a cup of cold coffee milkshake.

Iced Viet/Thai Coffee

A combination of strong and freshly brewed coffee with sweetened milkmaid served with the ice cubes. This coffee is usually garnished with ground cardamom.

German Iced Coffee

It is prepared using strong cold German coffee beans. To make the coffee flavorsome along with whipped cream and cocoa powder, chocolate pieces and cinnamon are used for garnishing.

Irish Coffee

If you appreciate the idea of spending your evenings with a glass of whiskey in your hands, then you might preferably like this beverage too. It is prepared with the help of sweet coffee beans, whipped cream and Irish whiskey.

Benefits of consuming Iced Tea and Coffee during summers

There are different varieties of an iced-tea and iced-coffee. Different varieties of iced-teas and coffees have different benefits. Iced tea protects against heart diseases while keeping the heart healthy and happy. Drinking wide varieties of iced-green teas can reduce the LDL cholesterol and the presence of triglycerides, a kind of fat in human blood. Drinking iced-tea helps increasing the bone density, this eventually helps to keep the chances of getting osteoporosis away. Most importantly iced-tea consumption during summers, keeps the body hydrated for longer intervals.

On the other hand an iced-coffee helps to improve the metabolism; an improved metabolic rate then helps to breakdown food to produce energy. According to a research based on caffeine content in an iced-coffee it has been proved that it can boost the metabolic rate by 11%. The caffeine also bears properties of a mood enhancer or stabilizer. A research study based on caffeine content in coffee shows that the consumption of coffee has helped to reduce risk of depression by up to one third.