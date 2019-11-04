As the wedding season nears, the search for the right outfit not just for the brides-to-be but their friends and sisters is a constant obsession. While trends change, revive and old fashion kicks back, a style that never goes out of vogue is leather.

Anything in leather per se. There are leather cut lehengas, just in case, one is looking at going leather-ethnic.

Leather is a durable and flexible material created by tanning animal rawhide and skins.

To give one a sense of the perfect outfit you can sport at your friend’s bachelorette or a cocktail themed party, here are a couple of go-to options.

A perfect sleeveless faux leather dress just above the knees with smoky-smudgy eye makeup and going minimal everywhere else, as spotted by Katrina Kaif at a leading magazine’s covershoot.

For ones, who want to go even further, you can amp up the game with leather pants, a short crop tunic of the same material and a trendy tiger print jacket.

Here is how Sara Ali Khan carried the piece suggested above.

If you just want to go plainly ethnic, there are options galore for leather lehengas or choli designs.

One can stand out should you choose to wear something different like leather this wedding season. Isn’t it time to change after seasons of zardozi, chikankari, zari, and gotta patti work?

Go leather this wedding season.