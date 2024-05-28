Patanjali suggests THESE ayurvedic herbs for natural weight loss

Weight loss can be challenging. Whether it’s resisting your sweet tooth, avoiding your favorite street-side momos, or enduring the soreness from the gym, it requires dedication. While a good workout and a consistent, nutritious diet are key to becoming healthier and fitter, Ayurvedic herbs also play a potent role in weight loss. Ayurveda, a traditional medicine integral to Indian culture for centuries, has the power to cure illnesses, alleviate stress, enhance mental well-being, and assist with weight loss. Here are some Ayurvedic herbs endorsed by Patanjali that can positively transform your weight loss journey.

Triphala

A combination of three potent ingredients—Amlaki, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki—Triphala offers a multitude of benefits. From purifying blood to providing relief from constipation and stomach aches, and aiding in weight loss, Triphala serves multiple roles. Amalaki helps detoxify the body with its antioxidant properties and reduces inflammation while curbing hunger and preventing overeating. Haritaki prevents fat cells from being stored, and Bibhitaki also plays a crucial role in preventing fat retention. You can soak this Ayurvedic herb in warm water overnight and drink it in the morning, or mix Patanjali Divya Triphala Churna with water and have it.

Fenugreek Seeds

You might have often heard your elders advising you to drink soaked fenugreek seed water daily, and for good reason. Fenugreek is rich in nutrients that boost immunity, increase resting metabolic rate, and prevent fat retention. Start your day by soaking fenugreek seeds the night before and straining and drinking the water in the morning.

Guggul

According to Ayurveda, your digestive fire (Agni) is directly linked to weight loss. Guggul increases and regulates digestive fire, boosts metabolism, and reduces fat retention. It also helps manage cholesterol and blood pressure levels, which directly impact your weight loss journey.

Giloy

If you wish to boost your metabolism, giloy is a potent Ayurvedic herb to consider. Its antipyretic properties help boost immunity, and its adaptogenic properties help manage stress, which can otherwise negatively impact overall health and lead to weight gain.

A few other herbs to incorporate into your daily lifestyle include ginger, Shatavari powder, and ashwagandha. Combine these herbs with a consistent diet and exercise for positive results.