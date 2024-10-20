Patanjali teams up with Tripura to boost palm oil production

The Tripura government has taken a significant step towards boosting industrial investment and creating more employment opportunities by partnering with Patanjali Foods Limited to scale up palm oil production in the state.

This collaboration is part of the National Mission on Edible Oils and Oil Palm, a broader initiative aimed at increasing domestic palm oil production across India.

As per the agreement, the government and Patanjali are targeting the cultivation of oil palm on 1,124 hectares of land in Tripura. Impressively, 760 hectares have already been planted.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the news on social media platform X, calling the development a key milestone in Tripura’s agricultural progress. He emphasized the importance of this initiative in boosting the state’s overall palm oil production.

The Horticulture department’s recent MoU with Patanjali foods Ltd marks a significant milestone in boosting Tripura’s palm oil production. Under the National Mission on Edible Oils and Oil Palm, they’re targeting 1,124 hectares for palm plantation, with an impressive 760 hectares… pic.twitter.com/fQabiZI77A — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) October 15, 2024

Ashok Kumar Singh, the Northeast Head of Patanjali Foods, met with Chief Minister Saha at his official residence to discuss the future of oil palm plantations and their commercial potential. This partnership, according to the state government, is likely to significantly improve the livelihoods of local farmers, giving them more opportunities for income growth.

Patanjali Foods Limited has also announced plans to establish a palm oil processing unit in Tripura, which is currently in the land acquisition phase.

This processing unit will help streamline the production process and bring added value to the state’s agricultural sector. Additionally, the company intends to set up a model oil palm nursery to further support sustainable cultivation practices.

Beyond palm oil, Patanjali has shown interest in diversifying its involvement in Tripura’s agricultural landscape. They are looking into setting up model gardens for neem plantations and have started experimenting with ginger for intercropping purposes.

There are also discussions underway regarding Patanjali’s potential entry into the bamboo and horticulture markets in the region, which could open even more avenues for local farmers.