Skin cancer awareness month: How to combat the risks

According to a WHO report, an estimated 1.5 million cases of skin cancer were diagnosed globally in 2020, with 120,000 associated deaths. Sun exposure, the primary cause of skin cancer, is often characterized by dark spots, moles, or lesions that change in size, shape, and color. Skin cancer can be treated effectively when addressed early. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce and combat the risks. As we celebrate May as Skin Cancer Awareness Month, here are some crucial tips to protect yourself from skin cancer.

Avoid Strong Rays Between 10 AM and 4 PM

UV rays are strongest during this period. If possible, avoid venturing outside too much during these hours. If you must go out, take preventive measures, especially with rising temperatures and prolonged heat wave warnings in several parts of India.

Never Skip or Skimp on Sunscreen

Even on cloudy days, applying sunscreen is crucial. This common skincare step protects your skin from damaging UV rays, whether it’s sunny or overcast. UV rays can penetrate clouds and harm your skin. Regardless of the weather or time of day, never skip sunscreen and always choose a broad-spectrum variety, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Always Wear Skin-Protective Clothing

Opt for cotton and light-colored clothes that reflect sunlight and help regulate body temperature during hot weather. Carry an umbrella, hat, and sunglasses for added protection. Covering your skin reduces exposure to UV rays, but choose summer-friendly materials.

Avoid Sunbathing

While sunbathing is a popular beach activity, it involves unnecessary exposure to UV rays, increasing the risk of skin cancer. Avoid recreational sunbathing to protect your skin.

In summary, follow these basic guidelines to protect your skin from damaging rays. Be vigilant and thorough with any skin changes, and get screened regularly.