New Year’s Eve should always be a fun-filled evening. Nowadays, themed New Year parties are much in vogue. The interesting themes can add spice and spunk to any New Year celebration, otherwise, it can be a boring party.

If you are looking for some creative and great New Year party themes, you can go well with the following ideas:

Bollywood theme: Dressing up in a particular character like ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini or as any other Bollywood heroine or hero sets the tone for an exciting New Year party theme. Invitation cards for the party can be prepared with dialogues from Bollywood films. The décor of the venue can include posters of various hit movies and cut-outs of pictures of actors and actresses. Some games like Bollywood antakshari and dumb charade, guessing the names of the acted movies can be organized. You can serve the menu you get in good movie theatres. It can include popcorns, nachos, coffee, ice-tea, burger, pizza, samosa, bhel puri, sandwich etc.

Punjabi theme: The theme related to the party includes all Punjabi things. The dress code for ladies is Patiala salwar-kameez with a phulkari dupatta and a long parandi braid. How can one forget to wear phulkari juttis to complete the Punjabi look? Gents can wear kurta with a jacket and churidaar pajami, a turban on the forehead and Punjabi gents’ juttis. The invitation card can be made of dhol shape. You can give the venue of the party the look of a village in Punjab state of India. Make a seating arrangement with charpoys instead of using chairs. Dummy trucks and tractors with Punjabi maxims can be placed to give the venue the typical look of Punjab. Gidda and Bhangra should be the key attractions of the party. Superhit Punjabi numbers can be played and the best dancer should be given the first prize as a part of a dance competition. Food menu should include makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, Amritsari chole-kulche, lassi and moong dal halwa.

Casino: Casino themed New Year party can be really fun. The dress code should be black, white and red for everyone. Invitation cards can be made using fake currency notes or game cards. The venue should have the décor with card signs like diamond, spade, heart, and club. The seating arrangement can be made using round tables with chairs where people can sit and play the game with fake currency notes just for having fun without losing money. Games like blackjack, poker and tambola can entertain everyone giving them a good feel of a casino. Serve food like kababs, club sandwiches, rolls, mini pizza and salad in the buffet.

Retro theme: This 60s and 70s theme can be an interesting New Year party idea. Men can dress up in flared pants and floral shirts and ladies can wear bell bottoms or saree or tight-fitted suits with pajami. Winged eyeliner, a high-big bun or loose hair with a broad hairband on the crown can enhance the retro look for ladies. Men can adorn themselves with large-round tinted glasses and belts with broad buckles. Invitation cards should also be based on the retro theme. Venue decoration can include disco balls hung on ceiling and peace signs on the walls. Retro-style dance competitions can be organized to feel more zeal of the celebration. Serve the food served in high-class parties of the 60s and 70s such as cheese balls, hamburgers, salads with ranch dressing, carrot cake etc.

Mughal theme: It is a great theme to make everyone feel royal. Ladies can wear heavy anarkalis and shararas. They can adorn themselves with heavy kundan-polki jewellery. Invitation cards can exhibit Mughal art and pictures related to the Mughal era. Seating arrangement should be made on mattresses spread on floor. Embroidered cushions and velvet bolsters should be well placed on the mattresses covered with velvet sheets. Decorate every corner with lamps and keep hookahs wherever it suits. Walls should be decorated with silk drapes and flower garlands. The games can include Shatranj, chopad and pan making competition. The iconicSalim-Anarkali play can also be shown. Kababs, biryani, Nargisi koftas and fragrant sherbets should be served to the guests in ‘shahi andaaz’.

These party themes are apt to have a fun-frolic New Year party. You can also choose your themes according to the things you want to experience. Once you choose a theme, do not worry how it will turn up and just get ready to execute it.

Have a blast this New Year Eve!