National Doctors Day: ‘Healing Hands, Caring Hearts’ marks this year’s theme

Every year, July 1 is marked as the National Doctors Day to celebrate the immense contribution of doctors and other medical professionals in helping people enjoy a healthy life. This day serves as a reminder to acknowledge the mental and emotional toil that every doctor undergoes as he works selflessly through the long working hours to ensure his patient’s wellbeing.

PM Narendra Modi also showcased his gratitude to the “healthcare heroes” on the occasion of the national doctors’ day. He wrote on X, “Greetings on #DoctorsDay. This is a day to honor the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill. Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve”.

The date of July 1st was chosen for the occasion as it also commemorates the birth anniversary and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India’s most renowned physicians. In addition to being a proficient medical professional, Dr Roy also served as the second chief minister of West Bengal. He was awarded Bharat Ratana, India’s highest civilian award, in 1961 for his incredible administrative and medical contributions. The first National Doctor’s Day was celebrated in the country in 1991.

Advertisement

This year’s theme is “Healing Hands, Caring Hearts.” The theme recognizes the dedicated and empathetic nature of the medical professionals and their tireless efforts in saving countless lives.

The importance of this day is second to none. It is a day to show gratitude to people who have kept other’s health above their own health. This was especially highlighted during the tough years of the COVID pandemic when they tried every possible means to battle the disease. Thus rightfully earning the title of “COVID warriors”. According to the Indian Medical Association, 798 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of the pandemic in India.

It also serves as a reminder to solve the key infrastructural and technological deficits in the medical field that limit a doctor’s ability to give his best to society. Even Dr Roy, worked throughout his life to improve the medical infrastructure capacity of the country but even today, the big infrastructural lapses in the medical field loom large.