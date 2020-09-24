Okay, we live in a dot com world, the information era, and use the internet and its devices excessively. We keep it in our pockets, bags, and in our hands, as well as in our minds.

Excessive use of digital devices cannot be avoided these days. But we can avoid unnecessary use, by using it mindfully. If you find your mental and physical health deteriorating or impacted somehow–experiencing headaches, mental fog, feeling sluggish, shoulder and neck pain, you can try having a digital-detox from time to time.

Completely focusing on real-life interactions than the online ones, can give you a little different state of mind. Shifting your attention towards your personal needs and real-life-relationships could have a major effect on your quality of life. It may also cure the stress from having continued connectivity. Sometimes disconnectivity is the key to happiness!

There are few more reasons why one must disconnect from online distractions for a brief time on a regular basis.

Open all your senses to your natural surroundings

Reconnect with the world around you by switching off your devices for a while. You might feel that you’re missing out something on the digital word. However, keep in mind you can always go back and visit whatever you thought you have missed. For a few moments of time just look up and see, listen, sense, observe, and feel the world around you in its all-natural state.

Get back in real human-to-human interaction with the people present around you in your real-life

To keep in touch with your friends and family members, even when they are just a couple of Kms away from us, we use the internet; and that takes away all the charm of one-to-one human contact. For a while, put away your devices and reconnect, enjoy the company of your loved ones like the earlier days. You will feel the impact of instant engagement with them within yourself.

Discover yourself again and the things you like – hobbies, activities, and interests

You might have already realized how much space and time digital devices occupy in your lives and minds. The on-going, bright-colored-circling stories, and videos on social media – Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, etc. catch your eyes and take away your attention and time that you could have utilized in something more productive such as your childhood hobbies, bringing back your lost interest, exercise, meditation, and yoga, the movies you wanted to watch, the books you always wanted to read, etc.

Improve the quality of your sleep

The blue light emitted by your electronic devices has a greater impact on your eyesight and sleep cycle. Using mobile phones just before going to bed has a real effect on your quality of sleep and that further worsens your health in various ways. Try keeping your phones away before one hour going to the bed.

Have better health – mentally, emotionally, and physically

Social media has been designed and works in a way to make a person addicted to it. Therefore, it is important how mindfully you use it. Be aware of what kind of content you read and watch on a regular basis. It indirectly affects your brain in numerous ways. Use and follow pages and accounts that actually affect you in a positive way or adds value to your skills, profession, and your normal life.