Why you must include giloy in your diet and the right way to have it

After the pandemic took the world by storm, the Indian herb ‘Giloy’, also called Amrita, gained global renown. The heart-shaped leaf-bearing herb has numerous benefits and was specially recommended by the Ministry of Ayush for covid-19 patients following which it was widely consumed in the form of tablets, syrups, and at times naturally. The herb is very versatile and all parts of it are used as medicines in Ayurveda and the stem is considered to be the storehouse of a maximum number of health benefits.

Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) is a climbing shrub that grows on other trees, from the botanical family Menispermaceae. The plant is native to India but also found in China and tropical areas of Australia and Africa.

It’s considered an essential herbal plant in Ayurvedic and folk medicine, where people use it as a treatment for a wide range of health conditions.

All parts of the plant are used in Ayurvedic medicine. However, the stem is thought to have the most beneficial compounds. The Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India has approved the plant’s stem for use in medicine.

Giloy is also called giloe, Guduchi, and amrita, among other names. The word “giloe” is a Hindu mythological term. It refers to a mythical heavenly elixir that keeps celestial beings eternally young.

Here Are 5 Reasons To Add Giloy To Diet | Health Benefits Of Giloy:

1. Giloy For Weight Loss

As per a study called Medicinal and Beneficial Health Applications of Tinospora Cordifolia- this plant includes adiponectin and leptin, which are two nutrients that play an essential role in the body’s endocrine functions. These functions control weight, growth, development, and other things. With these, giloy also helps flush out excess water and toxins and aids in digestion that can lead to weight loss.

2. Boost immunity

According to experts, giloy is an all-purpose plant that boosts immunity. It is an antioxidant powerhouse that fights free radicals, keeps your cells healthy, and helps you avoid ailments. Giloy aids in the removal of toxins, the purification of blood and may help with the treatment of liver and urinary tract infections.

3. Manages Blood Sugar

Giloy is a natural treatment for lowering blood sugar levels. If you have diabetes, a few drops of giloy juice can help you manage it. However, before including it in your diet, you should get medical advice. As per Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital, “Giloy acts as a hypoglycaemic agent and helps treat diabetes (particularly Type 2 diabetes)”

4. Improves Digestion

According to a bowel-relatednutritionist, Anshul Jaibharat “Giloy is very beneficial in improving digestion and treating bowel-related issues.” It’s a simple and quick home remedy for improving digestion. To increase the effectiveness of this cure, blend giloy juice with alma juice.

5. Reduces Stress

This incredible beverage can also help with dealing with stress. It can be combined with other herbs to improve mental health, memory and is known to increase concentration.

How To Use Giloy?

On an empty stomach, drink a small amount of giloy juice to aid weight loss. Other than this, you can mix three-four tablespoons of giloy juice with aloe vera juice or water. On an empty stomach, drink this juice first thing in the morning. Make sure not to consume this juice as it can also lead to several side effects.