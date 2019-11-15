A few months ago, actor Rahul Bose shared a video talking about how a five-star hotel in Chandigarh charged Rs 442.50 for the two bananas. After the incident, many celebrities reported such incidents on social media. A similar ‘Rahul Bose’ moment, as it came to be popularly called, happened with another celebrity, musician Shekhar Ravjiani.

Music director-composer, Shekhar faced a similar incident in Ahmedabad. He was charged more than Rs 1000 for 3 boiled eggs at a 5-star hotel.

He recently took to his social media handle to share this bizarre incident with the netizens.

On November 14, the singer-composer was in Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad, where the incident took place. He took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of the hotel bill with the caption, “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal (sic).”

Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites???

That was an Eggxorbitant meal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJwHlBVoiR — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) November 14, 2019

After Shekhar posted his tweet, like all things bizarre, the incident immediately went viral.

Soon after, Twitter erupted with hilarious jokes on the bizarre situation with some witty responses on the incident.

In July, earlier this year, Rahul Bose had tweeted a video of himself on all social media platforms which he captioned, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

In the video, he explained that he was working out at the gym in the hotel that he was staying at when he ordered two bananas. When they were delivered it to his suite, he was shocked to see the bill of Rs 442.50.

Check out some of the hilarious comments on Ravi’s post:

5 star me kya zarurt thi boiled eggs hi khane the to thele wale k paas jaate 3 eggs 15 k deta saath me onion black pepper and pudina aur dhaniya ki chatni alag se 😋😋😋😋 — रV Sinघ 👿 (@1ravisingh) November 14, 2019