Rahul Bose rejects allegations of political influence in Hindi cinema

Actor Rahul Bose has firmly dismissed the idea that Bollywood carries a political agenda, particularly the allegation that the industry leans towards left-wing ideologies.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, the seasoned actor emphasized that his experience in the film world has always been about the craft, not politics.

Rahul Bose, known for his thoughtful film choices and strong performances, has worked in the industry for over 30 years.

He has starred in films like ‘Vishwaroopam’, ‘Shaurya’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and acclaimed Bengali cinema such as ‘Anuranan’ and ‘Antaheen’. Despite the heated discussions around Bollywood’s political influences, Bose said he has never encountered any such bias in his career.

“In all my 32 years in cinema, not once has anyone asked me about my political ideology,” Bose told ANI. “No filmmaker, no producer, nobody. It’s simply not something that comes up in the process of making films.”

He stressed that Bollywood, at its core, is centered around storytelling and art. According to him, the only real choice an actor faces is whether they want to be part of a project or not. “Either you like the script and want to do the film, or you don’t. It’s really that simple,” he said.

The ‘Shaurya’ actor seemed puzzled by the growing perception that political ideologies dominate Bollywood’s decisions. “I’ve worked with legends like Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and I’ve also worked with 22-year-old newcomers. Never has political ideology entered the conversation,” Bose clarified.

For him, filmmaking has always been about chasing authenticity. “The entire focus has always been on one thing: finding the truth in a scene. How can we make the scene better? That’s all we talk about,” he said.

However, Bose admitted that sometimes the roles he plays on screen conflict with his personal values. A striking example is his role as Priyanka Chopra’s conservative husband in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. The character, who was controlling and chauvinistic, clashed with Bose’s real-life advocacy for gender equality.

“I kept joking with Zoya Akhtar, the director. I told her, ‘I’ve spent over two decades fighting for gender equality and now you want me to say these things?’” he recalled. “It was a challenge because the character was so far removed from what I stand for.”

Aside from acting, Rahul Bose has been a key figure in promoting rugby in India. Currently serving as the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, he has played a major role in launching the country’s first franchise-based Rugby Premier League (RPL), which kicked off on June 15.