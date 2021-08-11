Monsoon makeup launches

There’s nothing like a bright red lip, kohl eyes or a nice flush to the cheeks to perk up your mood through the rainy season. When it comes to make-up, it’s usually our go-to favourites that are handy… but why not choose from the latest beauty offerings.. you never know something new on the shelves might just do the trick!

Huda Beauty collection

Nykaa, has just dropped a new collection by the OG glamazon Huda Kattan. Known for reinventing the cosmetics game and defying the cliched rules of beauty, Huda Beauty’s new line-up on the platform features some of its global cult favorites, giving you the perfect reason to reboot your vanity. The new range features Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette, #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Foundation, Power Bullet Cream Glow, #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil, Water Jelly Hydrating Primer and the minis of the iconic Power Bullet lipsticks & minis of Melted Liquid Eyeshadows.

“Nykaa has been so instrumental in our entry into India. So, we’re super excited to launch our cult favourites on Nykaa. I can’t wait for all the Indian beauties out there to slay with these news products!” said Huda Kattan.

Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette Take your nude infatuation to new heights and embrace your naughty side with Huda Beauty’s new 18-well eyeshadow palette, The Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette. A sultry re-imagination of the iconic Huda Beauty New Nude palette, this new racy wardrobe of 18 captivating smokey shades and innovative textures is the ultimate palette for creating modern nude looks, sexy smokey eyes, and fresh lids. Naughty Nude is loaded with richer, smokier shades and versatile neutrals that will give you daytime dew or after-dark drama in the sweep of a brush to take your lids from nice to deliciously naughty in seconds.

Meet the Sultry Shades:

The Mattes: Eight velvety-soft, powerfully-pigmented mattes blend seamlessly onto lids.

The Metallics: Five high-shine metallics with a buttery soft texture add a seriously sexy sparkle to any look.

The Marble Creams: Choose between three luxurious multi-reflective shimmer marble creams and one mesmerizing matte marble cream. This innovative new texture is as pretty on the lid as it is in the pan, with high pigmentation and a lightweight formula that blends onto the lid like a second skin.

The Pearl Gloss Hybrid: Introducing an innovative, never-seen-before sheer gloss hybrid with encapsulated bronze and berry pearls that creates a beautiful gradient of plum and copper.

Available on Nykaa.com and App, and in all Nykaa stores from August 4 onwards.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

Huda Beauty has refreshed her GOAT #FauxFilter family with a new version of their cult #FauxFilter Liquid foundation that promises a long-wearing, flawless finish without the cake face. The updated #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Full Coverage Liquid Foundation blends easily to offer flexible full coverage that adjusts to the skin’s natural movements; think performance makeup that gives unbeatable coverage through tears, fears, sweat, stress and a high energy daily routine. A matte finish doesn’t have to come with an uncomfortable, moisture-sucking cake face as this revolutionary formula is non-drying and once set, it immediately blurs skin tone and texture to give a subtle radiance that imitates a natural-looking glow. This smart formula is also clinically tested to be LIFE PROOF, which means it’s sweat, humidity and waterproof, and it’s loyal to your look for a whole 24 hours, whatever life throws at you. This hard-working filter-finish foundation truly has your back.

Available on Nykaa.com and App, and in all Nykaa stores from August 4 onwards.

Lips Don’t Lie with Nykaa’s New Liner Collection

Nykaa’s #nudeforeverymood helps you nail the perfect pout. The brands lip-liner collection, Lips Don’t Lie, launches six brand new shades in delicious nudes, ranging from pinks to browns to neutrals. Complimentary to every skin tone, these eco-friendly, wood clenched pencils are the only tool you need to define your lips or fill them, for a look that slays! The range features

Feisty Brunette-11- a neutral nude

Beautiful Liar-12- another beautiful nude shade

Just Bitten-13- a pink nude

Little Bad Girl 14- a neutral pink

Spice Girl-15- a lighter pink nude

Date Night -16- the perfect wine colour

Price: Rs 350

India’s First ECOCERT Approved Kohl Pencil

Earth Rhythm, a conscious and progressive clean-label personal care brand, launches India’s First ECOCERT Approved Kohl Pencil which is formulated in India; made in Germany. Using non-toxic beauty products is on the rise amongst an increasing number of ethically conscious consumers. Plant-based formulations are preferred considering the environmental impact of animal-based products. Crafted with enriching natural Jojoba Oil, anti-inflammatory and healing properties of Shea Butter and Candelilla wax soothes and softens the skin by providing 24 hours of hydration which enhances the gaze without any irritation to the eyes.

Price: Rs 499

Bombay Shaving Company Charcoal Face Wash

This Charcoal Face Wash is an oil control face wash for both men and women. It helps in eliminating excessive dirt, oil and dead skin cells. It is an anti-pollution and an anti-acne face wash that is not very heavy on the pocket. The product not only includes Activated Charcoal but also Turmeric, Pomegranate and Papaya that leave the skin refreshed. The Charcoal Face Wash is Made in India and is extremely gentle on the skin with no Parabens and SLS.

Price: Rs 249

Masaba by Nykaa Celebrates the #TheUltimateBestFriend Bond!

Soulmate, confidante or guiding light — whatever may be their role in your life, your bestie deserves to be celebrated! Nykaa launches an all-new, Pure Matte Lipstick collection in three stunning must have shades inspired by the relentless spirit of the women in Masaba’s life, the bold shades, carefully handpicked by her, are an ode to their fearlessness and the drive to achieve what they set their heart on. The three shades chosen by Masaba to suit all Indian skin tones — Believe in You, You Grow Girl and Make It Happen — represent the story of faith, growth, and hustle that these women have experienced.