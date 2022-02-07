Haircare with a natural and clean beauty promise

Dot & Key, a homegrown brand recently acquired by Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, has launched its own line of haircare products, bringing its high-performing clean beauty solutions to a whole new category.

The brand’s nature-forward formulations will be available in shampoos, hair masks, serums, and scalp scrubs, providing consumers with a comprehensive range of hair solutions to address specific concerns and build a healthy hair care regimen. This new range has been repeatedly tested and clinically validated to ensure results from the very first use, thanks to Nykaa and Dot & Key’s deep understanding of Indian hair and its concerns.

The clean haircare line combines high-performance actives and luxurious botanical ingredients with the least amount of synthetic chemicals. While the emphasis is on the use of scientifically proven ingredients, the formulations are 90 percent natural in origin. The new haircare range addresses three major concerns: damage, hair fall, and scalp health, and includes three variants: Quinoa Protein & Olive Range (Damage & Repair), Moringa & Argan Range (Hair Fall Control), and AHA Exfoliation Apple Cider Hair & Scalp Scrub.

Quinoa Protein & Olive Range-

Active Ingredients- Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides & Vegetal Keratin

Natural ingredients- Quinoa Protein, Babassu Oil, Olive Oil & Shea Butter

Quinoa Protein & Olive Damage Repair Shampoo priced at INR 695, Hyaluronic Hydrating Quinoa Protein & Olive Hair Mask priced at INR 645, Hyaluronic + Ceramide Hair Treatment Serum priced at INR 745

Moringa & Argan Range-

Active Ingredients- Peptide, Hydrolysed Keratin, Linoleic Acid, Cysteine

Natural ingredients- Moringa Seed Oil, Argan oil, Murumuru Butter, Shea Butter & Gooseberry.

Moringa & Argan Hair fall control shampoo priced at INR 695, Peptide Strengthening Moringa & Argan Hair Mask priced at INR 645, Pea Peptide + Cysteine Hair Volumising Serum priced at INR 745.

AHA Exfoliation Apple Cider Hair & Scalp Scrub

Exfoliation with AHA With a perfect blend of physical and chemical exfoliants, Apple Cider Hair & Scalp Scrub effectively fights dandruff and reduces flaking while hydrating the dry scalp. The price is INR 695.

Active ingredients include AHA (Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid), 2% BHA (Salicylic Acid), and Apple Cider Vinegar, as well as natural ingredients such as walnut shell powder, peppermint, and marula oils.