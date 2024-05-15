Moms, it’s time to prioritize your health

Mothers go above and beyond when it comes to your well-being. Sick? They’ll stay up all night, making sure your fever doesn’t rise. Exams coming up? They’ll supply you with healthy snacks and words of encouragement, ensuring you feel supported. Did you get good marks? The smile on their face seeing your report card is priceless (though those big eyes can be intimidating when the grades slip—let’s put that on the back burner post-Mother’s Day). Mothers have been our biggest cheerleaders, supporters, critics, philosophers, and best friends. But who looks after them? As we celebrated Mother’s Day, here are some ways moms can—and should—start prioritizing their health well-being.

Do not postpone your health

For a mother, their child takes center stage, but have you considered the impact of a mother’s declining health on the child? Health isn’t just about hitting the gym daily, watching your diet, and getting a full 8 hours of sleep. It’s also about mental health, bonding with loved ones, and managing stress for moms. Whether it’s a post-work stroll or an early morning walk, never neglect your physical and mental well-being.

A daily ‘me’ time is essential

While we often view mothers as superheroes, it’s crucial to remember they are human too. Besides being mothers, they have their own selves to prioritize. No matter how busy you are, carve out time for yourself. Whether it’s reading a book or chatting with a friend, investing in ‘me’ time helps maintain your individuality and passions.

Seek help when necessary

Mothers often grapple with the pressure of doing enough. However, bearing all responsibilities alone leads to burnout, both mentally and physically. Being a mother shouldn’t be a solo endeavor. Don’t hesitate to ask for help, be it from friends or loved ones. Embrace equal parenting in the household, allowing both partners time for self-care.

Embrace imperfection

Mothers often feel guilty if they aren’t ‘perfect’, believing it makes them inadequate. Yet, mothers are human too and bound to make mistakes. Don’t dwell on imperfections; they affect both you and your child. Embrace being imperfectly perfect, acknowledging that mistakes are part of the journey.

In conclusion, these are crucial aspects mothers should prioritize. Taking care of yourself not only benefits you but also sets a positive example for your children.

