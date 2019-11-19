A free fuel offer to those who wore bikinis at a petrol pump in Russia created a massive frenzy on social media.

The owner of the Olvi petrol station in Samara made a pubic offer to offer free fuel to customers who sported bikinis at the petrol pump.

While the expectation would have been to lure in female customers, many men turned up in a variety of bikinis to get free fuel.

The offer went global when a #BikiniDress trend began on microblogging site, Twitter.

There were reports of some even doing the extra bit by sporting heels.

While many users suggested diverse ideas about the trend catching up worldwide.