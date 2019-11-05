Malaika Arora amped up the season with a set of photographs on social media that are soon to become viral.

Dressed in a pastel blue silk suit and silver stilettoes with center-parted open hair, Malaika looked chic in the ensemble.

Known for her dancing numbers like “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and “Munni Badnaam hui”, Malaika recently attended Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4 podcast show.

Among other things that both actors spoke on, Malaika addressed the issue of bias in the industry as far as her skin tone was concerned, when she first entered the business.

“I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there,” Malaika said, quoted news agency IANS.

The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn’t care about trolls.

“Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty,” she added.