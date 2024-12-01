World AIDS Day 2024: India celebrates health rights with empowering campaigns

On World AIDS Day 2024, the world observes this important day with renewed commitment towards awareness, inclusivity, and health rights.

This year’s theme is “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right,” a reminder of the importance of health as a human right. It emphasizes that everyone has a right to healthcare and HIV prevention regardless of gender, age, or social status.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by BSNLIndia (@bsnlcorporate)

Across the country, communities and organizations are coming together to mark the day with celebrations, awareness campaigns, and outreach programs aimed at educating the public about HIV/AIDS, promoting safer practices, and advocating for the rights of those affected by the disease.

BSNL, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and other organizations have shared a positive message for AIDS awareness, highlighting the importance of health rights, prevention, and support for those affected by HIV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M/o Health and Family Welfare (@mohfwindia)

In cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, public events and community gatherings are being held to raise awareness. The India HIV/AIDS Alliance and the Naz Foundation, among others, are leading a range of outreach initiatives.

Informational sessions, resource provision on HIV prevention, testing, and treatment, as well as support to vulnerable populations such as the LGBTQ+ community, sex workers, and migrants, are being taken up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M/o Health and Family Welfare (@mohfwindia)

These initiatives seek to eliminate stigma, ensure access to healthcare, and empower individuals to be in control of their health.

Across India, cultural events and panel discussions are being held to have an open dialogue on HIV awareness and rights. In cities like Kolkata and Chennai, there are art exhibitions of the work of people living with HIV and local musicians and dancers performing for the resilience and creativity of the affected community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mist LGBTQ Foundation (@mistlgbt)

A special panel discussion with activists, health experts, and policymakers will focus on the changing landscape of HIV care and human rights in the fight against the epidemic in Bengaluru.

In Pune, students of universities have come together to launch social media campaigns, rallying their fellow students to talk about safe sex practices, regular HIV testing, and stigma among people living with the virus.

Social media is filled with the hashtag #RightsPathMyHealth and #EndAIDSHIVStigma, all urging the messages of empowerment, inclusivity, and equal healthcare access for all this World AIDS day 2024.