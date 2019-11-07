Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are also known for their fashion statements.

Their fashion sense is something that many admire.

This time, also, both the actresses have shown their bold and beautiful side in photoshoots for a leading fashion magazine.

On Wednesday, both actresses give their fans a treat by sharing their latest pictures from the Vogue photoshoot. They took to their official Instagram handles to share their sensual look.

On one side, Katrina shared her three pictures back-to-back. Displaying her boldness, Katrina was first seen wearing a red layered dress.

Dressed in an Alexander McQueen outfit, she was lying on a platform.

Her smoky eyes were giving the perfect look to her.

Dressed in Anthony Vaccarello outfit, her second look was a breathtaking one. She was seen wearing a short orange belt dress. The perfect neon combination of her orange dress and green belt took the game to another level.



Her third look was all in golden and pink inspired wardrobe. That colour-mix is the strongest trend in female fashion these days. Lying on a transparent couch, Katrina shines bright in her Fausto Puglisi outfit. To accessorize, she wore a golden chain around her neck.

She also posted her BTS photographs for the shoot on her Instagram stories.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Bhutan with her ‘one love’ Virat Kohli, also posted pictures from the magazine photoshoot.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her three looks from the photoshoot.

In her first look, she can be seen wearing a denim-fur outfit, which she carries with the utmost ease.

In her second look, she can be seen in a glittery red ensemble and a red jacket.

@vogueindia

Anushka Sharma’s third look in a black outfit is something that will surely give you goosebumps.

She paired her black shimmery outfit with an off-white coloured shrug. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “fire proof !(sic).”

fire proof ! @vogueindia

Anushka and Katrina were last seen sharing screen space in the 2018 film Zero. Also starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. However, all three actors gave noteworthy performances and were lauded for their efforts.

While Katrina will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, Anushka hasn’t signed any new film post Zero.