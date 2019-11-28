Kangana Ranaut has proved time and again that she not only knows how to act but also how to dress appropriately for different occasions. The Queen actress knows how to dress like a queen. She always manages to look pretty.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her pictures from an event. The actress who is also known for her love for the traditional weaves opted for a silk saree by Raw Mango. Kangana’s black silk saree featured a thick silver border and a pattern in the same colour all over the drape. She paired this with a simple black blouse and juttis by Needledust.

Alongside the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Sari Swag. The Queen looking divine in a woven sari for the Republic summit in Delhi (sic).”

A vintage pearl choker was her only accessory of choice and made quite a statement with her saree.

Ranaut’s hair was styled into loose waves and parted in the centre. A clean, flawless base with just the right amount of contouring beneath blended smokey eyes, filled-in brows and neutral lips completed the actress’ look.

Kangana looked absolutely divine in ethnic attire. It was the perfect mix of demure and fabulous. Her statement neckpiece grabbed all the attention.