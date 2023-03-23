Rajasthan Literary Festival to begin in Jodhpur from March 25

Analogous to Jaipur Literature Festival, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government in Rajasthan will hold its inaugural ‘Rajasthan Literary Festival’ to showcase various types of literary, heritage and cultural activities at Jodhpur from March 25 to 27.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehot will inaugurate the ‘Sahitya Kumbh: 2023’ on March 25th evening.

“Young generation guys are more attracted towards western culture. RLF will be a platform for them to know the heritage and literature of the state”, Dr B D Kalla, the Education, Art and Culture Minister, said here on Thursday.

“RLF is organised to strengthen Rajasthan’s literary identity and promotion culture.

Rajasthan Sahitya Akademi, Urdu Akademi, Sanskrit Akaedmi, Nehru Bal Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Lalit Kala Akademi would have been lined up to select writers, journalists, theatre artists, stand up poets of Hindi and Urdu have been invited to participates in the debates”, Dr Kalla said.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the department said, ” Beauty of Mayad language will be reflected in Rajasthani Kavi Sammelan. Book Fair, Handicrafts Fair, Art Fair, Cultural Activities and Food Stalls as well will be displayed for the audience. Seven intellectual scholars/writers will be honored with various awards at the inauguration ceremony”.

Priyanka Jodhawat, Additional Director General of Jawahar Kal Kendra, said there will be 14 literary dialogue sessions in the three-day Sahitya Kumbh, Kavi Sammelan, Rajasthani Kavi Sammelan, Kala Samvad, and about 100 known personalities from different fields of literature, art, culture,

According to the schedule, eminent poets like Kumar Vishwas, Prabha Thakur, Sampat Saral, Ikram Rajasthani etc. will attend the Kavi Sammelan. Famous poets such as Wasim Barelvi, Nawaz Deobandi, Sheen Kaf Nizam, Lokesh Kumar Singh ‘Sahil’ will take part in Mushaira.