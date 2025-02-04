Imtiaz Ali shuts down ‘Jab We Met’ sequel rumors, talks women in cinema at JLF 2025

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for crafting heartfelt stories like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘Tamasha’, shared his thoughts on cinema, storytelling, and the changing portrayal of women on screen during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

One of the key topics he addressed was the much-speculated sequel to ‘Jab We Met’, his beloved 2007 film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali was clear about his stance on sequels, stating that he doesn’t believe in making them just for the sake of it. He acknowledged that sequels are commercially viable and that audiences might be curious, but for him, storytelling is about joy and exploration, not just profitability.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

He emphasized that he would only consider a sequel if he genuinely felt there was more to the story. Dismissing any chance of a continuation for ‘Jab We Met’, he reasoned that audiences wouldn’t enjoy seeing Geet and Aditya, the film’s iconic couple, dealing with relationship struggles or conflicts.

A storyteller known for his strong female leads, Ali reflected on how the representation of women in Indian cinema has evolved. While acknowledging progress, he pointed out that powerful female characters have always existed, citing classics like ‘Mother India’ and ‘Andaz’.

He explained that he has always viewed women as strong and independent, a perspective shaped by his admiration for his mother. This belief naturally translates into his films, where his female protagonists are often self-reliant and deeply layered.

Beyond discussing cinema, Ali shared glimpses of his personal life. Recalling a childhood setback, he spoke about failing at the age of nine and how it shaped his outlook on life. He also mentioned the simple challenges of his early years, like living in a house without air conditioning, where open windows were a necessity rather than a choice.

The conversation also touched on his filmography, including ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Rockstar’, and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. He reflected on the value of both success and failure, emphasizing that while success is celebrated, failure offers crucial lessons. His films, he said, strive to depict truth and human experiences in their rawest form.