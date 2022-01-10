Ice Apple: An exotic summer food

Have you ever heard of ice apples before? You’re probably already curious to know what this even refers to. Well, it is a fruit that is found in south India. It is known as ‘nungu’ in Tamil and is more commonly known as ‘tadgola’ or Taal in the Indian subcontinent. Ice apples are the perfect summer snack because of their cooling effect on the body but the fruit has more health benefits to offer too! It is also grown for decorating and ornamental purposes in some places. Along with its healthy value, it is very delicious and is a very enjoyable treat for the scorching heat.

Ice apples are packed with essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, phytonutrients, and calcium. The low-calorie fruit also contains fiber, protein, and vitamins C, A, E, and K. What’s more, it contains a range of minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, and phosphorus. No wonder it is considered to be the perfect fruit!

The Palmyra palm is mainly native to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. It is very popular in places like – Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos, Burma, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines of Southeastern Asia. And reportedly, it is naturalized in Pakistan, Socotra, and parts of China.

This fruit is a boon for these countries which sometimes become like a fireball in the summers.

Here are 8 reasons you need to add this fruit to your summer diet:

1. Excellent coolant that naturally hydrates the body

Scorching days of summer can be quite uncomfortable and cause dehydration. In such a situation, ice apples have a cooling effect on one’s body and can help combat dehydration naturally.

2. Boosts your immune system

Our body’s immune system needs vitamins and minerals to maintain good health and steer clear of diseases. Therefore, ice apple is a great choice because it is packed with vitamins and minerals which are essential for a strong immune system.

3. Cures stomach ailments and digestive problems

If you face stomach ailments like constipation, bloating, and nausea regularly then you should try ice apple because it is an effective natural remedy to cure such issues related to digestion.

4. Slows down aging

Yes, ice apples can help delay the aging process due to the presence of phytochemicals that possess strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, helping your body fight off the action of free radicals.

5. Helps in losing weight

Ice apple is a fruit famous for its ability to help with weight management, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. The presence of water in the fruit helps the body sustain the feeling of fullness and helps to avoid overeating. In addition, it is a low-calorie fruit that provides you with essential nutrients without adding to the calorie count.

6. Cures rashes

If you’re suffering from skin rashes and burns which are fairly common skin problems in the summers, then applying the flesh of an iced apple on the affected areas can relieve irritability of the skin and help soothe the discomfort.

7. Healthy for pregnant women

Stomach pains and cramps are common in pregnancy. The addition of ice apple in your diet eases minor digestive problems and also reduces the feeling of nausea which is common in pregnancy. Furthermore, it is very nutritious and can improve the quality of breast milk in feeding mothers.

8. Promotes liver health

Ice apples are rich in potassium which may help to protect the liver from damage. In addition, it also helps to cleanse the toxins out of your system which promotes liver health.

So, dear friends, hydrate yourself this summer with ice apples!