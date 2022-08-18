How to keep your gut healthy during rainy season?

It’s Monsoon time and people finally have got respite from the scorching heat. However, monsoon along with the pleasant weather also brings an increased risk of various allergies, digestive health issues and water-borne diseases.

It is the time of the year when diseases, particularly the ones related to digestive health are rampant. Many people complain of vomiting, nausea, gases, chronic constipation, ulcerative colitis, gastritis, and gut sensitivity issues during this time.

Our body’s immunity is lowered during any seasonal change and thus the susceptibility of catching any virus or disease increases. The damp and filthy condition plays host to various germs, bacteria and viruses.

These germs or bacteria can travel to the human body through contaminated food and can cause many gut-related diseases. Dr Shubham Vatsya, Consultant Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad share insights on monsoon-related ailments and tips to have a healthy gut.

Common Digestive Problems in Monsoon

Stomach flu: Also known as Gastroenteritis, it is a very common digestive problem faced during the rainy season. The symptoms can be diarrhea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, pain, fever, occasional headache. To prevent Gastroenteritis – consumption of boiled water and easily digestible home-cooked food is recommended. Diarrhea: Diarrhea happens due to the consumption of unhygienic food and water. It is preventable and treatable, if appropriate precautions are taken. Drinking boiled water and consuming homemade food are the best ways to prevent it. Other Digestive Problems: By eating oily and spicy food common digestive problems like acidity, indigestion, bloating can also occur.

Tips to maintain a healthy gut

Our digestive system plays a very important role in protecting and maintaining the overall health and well-being of our body. Therefore, it is essential to take care of our gut health.

Here are a few tips on keeping stomach healthy during the monsoon:

Washing hands frequently because they are the biggest infection carriers.

Eating right and avoiding unhygienic junk food.

Carrying our own drinking water.

Washing fruits and vegetables properly before consuming them. Boiling green leafy vegetables for a proper disposal of bacteria or germs present in them.

Consuming a light meal, considering the digestive system.

Avoiding fried food as it can slow down the process of digestion and lead to bloating, gastric irritation or acidity. These foods also contain a high amount of sodium which can cause water retention.

Avoiding carbonated drinks as they are known to reduce minerals in the body, which further can lead to the reduction of enzyme activity.

A healthy gut can help our body keeping away from various health ailments. During any seasonal change our immunity is lowered in response to adapting to the atmospheric changes.

Hence, it becomes essential to take care of our gut health during monsoon. A way to it can be avoiding junk foods, fried foods and consuming washed fresh vegetables and fruits that can help build a good immunity.

In addition to this, adopting basic practices for maintaining a good hygiene is the priority.