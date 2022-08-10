Homemade sweets which can be relished on this Raksha Bandha

Here we have some sweets from different parts of India which are cooked during Raksha Bandhan.

Chincha Patra Pitha

It is called Chincha Patra Pitha, because of its process, which is a sprinkling of rice batter with the help of silk cloth in such a way that it folds like a leaf. And fill it with coconut jaggray



Nolen Gur Payesh

This Bengali version of kheer or payasam is a must at every festival. It is prepared using the seasonal date palm jaggery which has a very unique aroma and flavour.



Meethae Siddu

Meetha siddu is one of the tastiest sweet dishs of Himachal Pradesh, ferment wheat dough is fill it with jaggery and poppy seeds filling, it is then steamed. The freshly made siddu is delicious and made at every festival, especially on Raksha Bandhan.



Ghewar

This is a very popular sweet in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, this crispy and porous ghevar is made with the batter of refined flour is mixed in ghee and rubbed with ice till the right consistency and then made into a better fried in ghee then dipped in a sugar syrup, and served with the rabri or mawa.



Kayi holige

Kayi holige or kayi obbattu is the traditional classical south Indian dessert recipe made with coconut, jaggery and flour, It is typically made and served as part of meal during festival celebrations, especially in Raksha Bandhan.