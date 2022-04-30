H&M Home opens its first store in the Capital

Following an online launch in March 2022, H&M HOME opens its first store which spans 308 square metres, in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

H&M India reopens the stores’ doors to showcase H&M’s latest apparel collection as well as the brand’s newly launched interior destination, offering a dynamic, immersive shopping experience as well as the most recent home decor collections.

H&M HOME has trendy decor and accessories for every room and style. The collection includes everything from high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware to diverse textiles and smart storage, all with a focus on contemporary style and craftsmanship. The brand enables interior lovers all over the world to create a personal and modern space – a place to feel at home – by fusing modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices. The newly designed store is created in collaboration with celebrated interior designer and architect, India Mahdavi.

The India Mahdavi x H&M HOME collection features ceramic plates, serving bowls, and vases, as well as cushions, blankets, and rugs made from exquisite textiles in natural materials.

The collection focuses on elite craftsmanship, emphasising artisanal know-how. Seeking inspiration from the sun’s blinding, prismatic colours, the collection includes gradient colour plays, bright hues, and out-of-focus graphics, conceived as a breath of optimism in an uncertain world.

“After a successful e-commerce debut over a month ago, we are ecstatic to finally expand H&M HOME’s presence into our existing store and to finally lend a touch-and-feel aspect to the collection. The store launches with our core designs and our latest collaboration with India Mahdavi, a stunning collaboration that embodies the H&M HOME ethos and gives our design-loving patrons something special to mark this occasion.

Our store at Vasant Kunj has always been a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing with collections across categories. We are thrilled to also bring H&M HOME to the offline shopper with a promise of delivering modern design and quality at the best price in an inspiring and sustainable manner,” says Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.