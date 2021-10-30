Dhansoo Cafe offers yummy food and fine drinks

In a city where there is no dearth of places where you can relish lip-smacking food, visit Dhansoo Cafe for more than just awesome vibes.

Nestled in the posh interiors of Ambience Mall Gurgaon, this new outlet has maintained all the Covid guidelines and gives people a chance to rekindle their love for traditional Indian food with a modern and fancy twist.

Corporate Chef Ashish Singh at Dhansoo brings you a fusion of dishes that are packed with the modern touch and leave the patrons asking for more.

The menu highlights dishes like Koliwada Fried Bhetki, Mutton Pepper Fry, Pork Seekh, Dhansoo Bhel, Podi Idli, Japani Samosa, Maa ki Dal, Dhansoo Corn Seekh (the specialist for the cafe must try it), Whole Wheat Thin Crust Chicken Tikka Pizza full of cheese and proper baked, Filo Pastry English Vegetable Pizza, Veg Duck Samosa, Seekhand, Penne Mushroom Alfredo, Chettinad Pulled Chicken, British Butter Paneer Masala, cocktail lovers should try drinks like Huble Touch, Beat The Heat, Dhansoo Sip, Pallte Clencer and the last but not the least Desserts like Trio Platter (Boondi Laddoo/ Guava/ Chikamaglur Coffee), Yaddon Ki Churri, kulfa, ice-creams with a special touch of Dhansoo cafe and many more.

Imagine sitting in a picturesque outlet that gives you the vibrant feel along with giving you an opportunity to see the chefs at work in the kitchen as they prepare those delicious delights!

Dhansoo Cafe is the ideal place where one can arrange to meet up with their friends and enjoy a couple of hours getting blown away by the most amazing culinary preparations. Perfect place to hang out with family, friends and for partying.