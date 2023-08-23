High street shopping?

Womenswear brand Urbanic aims to captivate the affordable premium clothing sector and has also released a fashion film titled “BLOOM” as part of its rebranding campaign, accompanied by the hashtag #UR.

Alongside the new visual identity, the brand has launched a website and a new app and much-awaited new summer styles. The native e-commerce brand, established in 2019, emphasises that it’s not just a makeover; instead, they invite all fans to add their unique flair, nurturing creativity, fun, and style.

Urbanic places great value on authenticity; the brand strives to stay true to its core principles while encouraging others to do the same. As a brand, Urbanic is “Naturally Charming” creating a space where people can confidently celebrate their individuality and embrace their innate charm.

“At Urbanic, fashion should allow you to craft your narrative and showcase your natural charm. Our new identity focuses on creativity and inclusivity. While more refined, it still embodies the spirit of our deeply rooted original values,” says Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing at Urbanic, India.

“We are excited to unveil a new brand identity that resonates with our true philosophy and core values. We believe it is a progressive evolution reflecting a broader purpose,” states James Wellwood, founding partner at Urbanic.