Masaba Gupta to lend her aesthetic prowess as brand ambassador for Myntra Home

Myntra collaborates with Masaba Gupta – the acclaimed fashion designer, beauty entrepreneur and actor as the brand ambassador for Myntra Home.

In this role, she will bring her creative vision to the platform, curating an inspiration-driving home selection that caters to trend-first customers who are building homes that best reflect their personalities. As part of this association, she will also be seen in the ‘Curated by Masaba’ campaign that shines a spotlight on Myntra’s premium home selection.

“Home is where we freely express ourselves, adorned with our roots, beliefs, and culture. Becoming the brand ambassador for Myntra’s Home Category is about transforming home decor into a bold statement of self-expression. For me, this collaboration is an opportunity to merge the intimate journey of home-making with inspiring aesthetics,” said Gupta.

Masaba Gupta is a formidable creative force, who has proven her prowess by resonating with diverse demographics through her distinctive aesthetics and design sensibilities across fashion and beauty. Now, she brings her signature quirk and creative brilliance to Myntra Home.

Myntra Home’s portfolio includes fine and elegant home furnishing, trendy art & decor pieces, lamps & lighting, kitchen & dining, bath, and bed linen and appliances from leading brands including M&S Homes, H&M Homes, India Circus, My Trident, Urban Space, Elementary, D’Decor and Nestasia.

Since recently intensifying its focus on the home category, Myntra has significantly expanded its offerings, boasting a rich catalogue of over 4 lakh styles from more than 1,500 renowned domestic and global brands.

Over the years, the rise in time spent by individuals at home, with a notable increase in hybrid work and work-from-home becoming norms, has instilled practices of aesthetics that have resulted in consumers investing more in their home furnishings and decor. Some of the sub categories like kitchen, wall clocks and serverware are clocking over 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in demand.

“We are delighted to welcome the creative force, Masaba Gupta, as the brand ambassador for Myntra Home. Home is an important part of one’s lifestyle and hence the category expansion fits well into Myntra’s commitment of democratising fashion and lifestyle. Masaba’s distinctive design acumen is well-known globally, and we are thrilled to bring her keen sense of aesthetics by way of her curated collections, themes and looks, to inspire our customers,” said Sunder Balasubramanian – CMO, Myntra.

Like fashion, home decor is a natural extension of one’s distinct taste. Focused on design and aesthetics, the curated collection on Myntra aims to transform homes into chic havens of comfort by offering mood-boosting, theme-based decor inspirations, also reflected in the premium catalogue imagery.

For example, the ‘Cozy Bedroom’ selection features ceramic diffusers, minimalist lamps, and neutral-shaded furnishings. Similarly, the ‘Lovely Living Room’ offers tropical cushions, ceramic planters, textured ottomans and woven hangings.

The ‘Curated by Masaba’ campaign will showcase the tasteful ‘Myntra Home’ selection. It emphasizes the core proposition of top-notch design aesthetics, enabling customers to seamlessly discover handpicked products and brands to elevate their homes.

“We felt that the ‘Home Decor’ category needed fresh storytelling and when it was for Myntra, it had to be fashionable too. Featuring Masaba as the brand ambassador, we’ve created super fun films where the creative take is ‘curated home decor products & themes so good, you’ll be tempted to lie about it’ – both films showcasing the width of inspiring themes and unique products one can choose from on Myntra Home,” said Ira Gupta, Chief Creative Officer, Toaster India.

The ad film stars Masaba Gupta, as well as popular content creator Kusha Kapila, showcasing curated home and living looks and products as the focal point. Set against the backdrop of a lively party, Kapila, the hostess, revels in the admiration her meticulously curated home decor receives from guests.

She improvises her responses to suggest that her decor is personally sourced from exclusive crafts worldwide. However, Gupta appears in the scene, knowing the truth about the home decor Kapila is happily showing off is from Myntra’s extensive home selection.

Playfully pointing to a small vase, she questions Kapila about that purchase, prompting Kapila to awkwardly admit it’s from Myntra before hastily excusing herself mid-conversation. The campaign thus puts the spotlight on Myntra’s handpicked, unique and trendy home selection to refresh every corner of the house and let the homes do the talking.