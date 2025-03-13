Your kidneys are on strike! Here’s why you should care

You will be shocked to know that kidneys across India have “resigned” from their duties! If this sounds bizarre, wait till you hear the details.

Imagine a mass walkout—292 crore participants quitting their relentless jobs overnight. That’s double India’s population! How is this possible? The answer lies inside your body.

“They’re not men or women, but they work harder than most of us,” says Dr. Mohammed Fahad Khan, Consultant Nephrologist at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. “They are the kidneys—our silent warriors, tirelessly keeping us alive.”

This dramatic announcement, timed ahead of World Kidney Day, serves as a wake-up call about kidney health. Dr. Fahad, alarmed by the crisis, rushed to Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, with an urgent message: The kidneys are quitting, and they have a list of demands.

Dr. Ballal’s response? “This is alarming. They work round the clock, keeping us toxin-free. We cannot afford to ignore them.”

The “Resignation Letter”: What kidneys want

According to Dr. Ballal, the kidneys are demanding changes that are crucial for a healthier life. Their conditions for returning to work are simple but essential:

Adopt a healthier lifestyle – Less junk, more movement.

Cut down on processed food – Your kidneys can’t handle excessive salt and preservatives.

Avoid unnecessary painkillers – Overuse of common pain meds can damage kidneys.

Quit tobacco – Smoking worsens kidney function over time.

Stay hydrated – Water helps flush out toxins.

Control blood sugar & blood pressure – Diabetes and hypertension are leading causes of kidney failure.

Get an annual kidney check-up – Prevention is better than cure.

Kidney disease is often silent until it’s too late. But the good news? Simple lifestyle changes can prevent most kidney-related issues.

“We need to act before our kidneys force us into dialysis or transplants,” says Dr. Ballal. “Stay hydrated, eat right, exercise, and get regular health check-ups.”

To drive home the message, Manipal Hospitals has launched the “Kidney Resignation” campaign—an eye-catching, disruptive initiative designed to grab attention and push people toward better kidney care.

So, before your kidneys officially go on strike, listen to their demands. A little care today can save you from a major health crisis tomorrow!