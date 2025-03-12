Farm labourers, construction Workers susceptible to kidney diseases: Doctors

Bengal is yet to wake up to the dangers of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has deteriorated further due to desperate compromises in lifestyle and some hazardous work environments, claimed nephrologists ahead of World Kidney Day.

“Rising temperatures in recent years and people’s long-term exposure to sunlight have also contributed to the increasing cases of persistent dehydration leading to CKD,” said Dr Sheikh Mohammed Yunus, chief medical officer, West Burdwan, today. He added: “Environmental pollution is another key factor, especially for labourers working close to chimneys, who are more susceptible to kidney ailments.”

CKD prevalence has increased from 11.2 per cent (2011-2017) to 16.38 per cent (2018-2023) in adults in the country, according to a systematic review by the National Library of Medicine revealed in 2021. In Bengal, CKD of unknown aetiology is a growing concern, especially in agricultural and low-income communities, with potential factors like perceived heat stress, excessive daily dietary salt intake, and drinking contaminated water, the nephrologists said, leading to significant morbidity and mortality in recent years in Bengal.

Prevalence of CKD was almost 71 per cent in the study population of the NLM, which claimed that it mostly affects agricultural workers (67.17 per cent) and construction workers (46.46 per cent).

“Stressful jobs invite CKD. In the coal industry, what we have mostly gathered are persistent diseases like pneumoconiosis due to heavy exposure to coal dust emission,” said Dr Nandini Roy Chowdhury, chief medical officer, Eastern Coalfields. Private healthcare experts like Dr H Sudarshan Ballal of Manipal Hospitals told The Statesman: “An improved lifestyle will reduce key CKD factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, and, of course, giving up tobacco will provide a remedial measure against CKD.”

Kidney transplant numbers in the country, according to experts, are growing, but still lag behind the need with 13,642 transplants performed in 2023. Of them, 1,851 were from deceased donors. The country has 600 kidney transplant centres, with 75 government centres.