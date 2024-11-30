Nadda to lead World AIDS Day Commemoration tomorrow

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate the World AIDS Day on Sunday as the chief guest, along with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, who will grace the occasion as the guest of honour at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh will take centre stage in India’s efforts against HIV/AIDS as it gears up to commemorate the observance of World AIDS Day 2024 event on December 1.

Aligned with the theme of the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ‘Take the Rights Path’, this World AIDS Day will emphasize awareness, and rights-based approaches to treatment and eliminate discrimination against those affected by HIV/AIDS.

The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has been observing World AIDS Day annually on December 1 since 1992.

Bringing together communities, youth, beneficiaries, and various organizations, these observances have been fostering collaboration to address the challenges and advancements aiming at the global goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

This year the programme will feature impactful activities, such as an innovative exhibition showcasing key programmatic components like the digital ecosystem adopted by NACO, community engagement, achievements made through the campaign-based approach, and a variety of hand-crafted items made by the beneficiaries.

The event will also include the launch of NACO’s theme song, brought to life through a live performance by its original singers— Dev Negi, Moko Koza and Agsy promising to encapsulate the spirit of the programme.

Additionally, inspirational stories from beneficiaries will showcase the transformative impact of NACO’s initiatives, while critical resources will be unveiled to further the organization’s mission.

The event will also witness the release and launch of the following documents including SANKALAK 6th Edition, India HIV Estimates 2023 – Technical Report and Coffee Table Book (Intensified IEC Campaign), among others.

It will bring together diverse stakeholders, including policymakers, representatives from government, civil society, communities, youth, and development partners with a live stream available nationwide to encourage widespread participation uniting efforts to advance equity in healthcare and inspire collective action against the epidemic.