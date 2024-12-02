SBI celebrates ‘World Aids Day’ with blood donation camp in Durgapur

Today, SBISA (State Bank of India Staff Association) and SBIPA (State Bank of India Pensioners’ Association) organized a mega blood donation camp in association with the Durgapur Sub Divisional Volunteers Blood Donors Association to raise awareness and celebrate World AIDS Day at the administrative office in Durgapur.

Nand Kishor Singh, General Manager (Network-3) Bengal Circle, Prashant Singh, Deputy General Manager Durgapur Module, and Anjani Srivastav, Regional Manager Durgapur (Region-4), inaugurated the event by watering a plant and cutting a ribbon. Dr. Sourav Chatterjee, SDM Durgapur, and other dignitaries were present to encourage the bankers’ efforts in raising awareness about the need for voluntary blood donation and dispelling AIDSrelated misconceptions. Nand Kishor Singh, General Manager (Network-3) Bengal Circle, said, “SBI, being the banker to every Indian, continues to dedicate itself to promoting the social health and well-being of every citizen.” Prashant Singh, Deputy General Manager, Durgapur Module, said, “SBI always strives to serve society in times of crisis, be it floods, pandemics like COVID, or earthquakes.

I commend our staff for their active participation.” On this occasion, 100 units of blood were donated by present and retired SBI members, demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility. All donors were honoured with a certificate and a token gift. The DVBDA team, doctors, and para-medical staff conducted the necessary tests on the donors. Three superspecialty hospitals in Durgapur, The Mission Hospital, The Healthworld Hospital, and the Sub Divisional Hospital of Durgapur, participated in the program to ensure the smooth conduct of the blood donation camp.

