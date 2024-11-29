Ramdev reveals the art of making pure, healthy jaggery

Yoga guru and Patanjali stalwart Baba Ramdev taught us about jaggery powder, an ancient and purely natural sweetener that carries immense importance in Indian food history.

Baba Ramdev not only propagated the merits of this nutritious item but also explained the steps of how to prepare jaggery, emphasizing the involvement of traditional methods and agriculture to make it sustainable.

Jaggery, often called ‘gur’ in Hindi, is a natural, unrefined sugar made from the juice of sugarcane or date palms. It has been a part of Indian cooking for centuries, known for its unique flavor and myriad health benefits. Unlike refined sugar, which undergoes heavy processing, jaggery retains the natural minerals and vitamins from the raw sugarcane juice, making it a much healthier alternative to white sugar.

Patanjali Madhuram Sugar is a premium quality jaggery powder that stands out for its purity and rich flavor. This product uses traditional methods that preserve all the natural nutrients of sugarcane. It is free from artificial additives or preservatives, thus ensuring wholesome, natural sweetness in every bite. Ramdev said that Madhuram Jaggery Powder comes in use in a wide array of culinary delights, including desserts, beverages, and savory snacks.

The traditional process of making jaggery powder

Ramdev took the viewers through the entire process of preparing jaggery powder in a session. The journey starts with harvesting sugarcane. The sugarcane goes through thorough wash to get rid of impurities. It is then crushed to extract fresh juice, which is boiled in huge open pans. As the juice caramelizes, it turns into a natural syrup and is free of impurities, ending as a thick, syrupy liquid, golden.

This syrup is then poured into molds and allowed to cool and solidify into blocks of jaggery. When the jaggery hardens, it is powdered finely to make the jaggery powder that is packaged as Patanjali Madhuram Sugar.

Ramdev said that this process of production does not let the natural sweetness of sugarcane go astray and also retains all its essential minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium, thereby making it a much healthier option than processed sugar.

The benefits of jaggery powder

Ramdev shared the different health benefits of consuming jaggery powder regularly. For one, jaggery is rich in iron; it prevents anemia, thus improving blood circulation, and is an excellent source of antioxidants that detoxify the body and strengthen the immune system.

It does not cause a sudden shoot-up in blood sugar level, unlike refined sugars with their high glycemic index to give a steady release of energy.

Furthermore, jaggery aids digestion and you can consume it after meals to help with the digestion process. Its natural sweetness makes it a popular choice for people looking to reduce their sugar intake without compromising on taste.

Patanjali’s commitment to quality

Through Patanjali Madhuram Sugar, Ramdev has made this a very easy affair that enables consumers to access high-grade jaggery powder without breaking the bank. He emphasized the need to consume natural ingredients in cooking. Therefore, he appealed for change to healthier alternatives such as jaggery powder for lifestyle purposes.

As more people turn towards natural and organic products, jaggery powder gives the most sustainable, health-conscious option for sweetening your dishes without the drawback of refined sugar. Being caramel-like in flavor and numerous health benefits, jaggery powder will soon become a part of many kitchens across the nation.