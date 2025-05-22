Tired of viral fever? Try this easy ayurvedic kadha for quick recovery

Ayurvedic Kadha: As seasonal flu and viral infections rise across the country, wellness expert Acharya Balkrishna has shared a simple, home-based remedy that’s going viral for all the right reasons.

On his social media, he posted a recipe for a traditional ayurvedic kadha (herbal decoction) that not only helps reduce fever but also eases body aches, without relying on over-the-counter medicines.

While most of us scramble for pills at the first sign of fever or fatigue, this natural approach offers a gentle yet effective alternative.

Rooted in Ayurveda, the kadha uses ingredients commonly found in any Indian kitchen and is especially helpful for people looking for natural ways to support their immune systems.

What actually is this remedy?

Acharya Balkrishna recommends boiling the following ingredients in a cup of water:

½ teaspoon of dry ginger powder (saunth)

2 pinches of turmeric powder

1 pinch of black pepper powder

Let it boil for 2 to 3 minutes, strain the liquid, and add a small amount of natural sweetener like honey or jaggery to taste. This kadha can be consumed three to four times a day for best results.

Why does this work?

This humble drink might seem simple, but it’s packed with therapeutic properties.

Dry Ginger Powder has natural analgesic (pain-relieving) and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps soothe sore muscles, reduce chills, and promote better digestion—an important aspect of recovery during fever.

Turmeric is a well-known antioxidant and immune booster. Its active compound, curcumin, helps fight off infections and reduces internal inflammation. It also helps detox the body gently, aiding faster healing.

Black Pepper not only fights bacteria and viruses but also improves the absorption of curcumin, making turmeric more effective in the body.

When combined, these three spices create a powerful synergy that supports the body in fighting viral infections and recovering naturally.

Acharya Balkrishna’s post comes at a time when people are increasingly turning toward natural healing methods, especially for common ailments.

There’s comfort in knowing that healing doesn’t always have to come in the form of a capsule. Sometimes, it starts with a warm cup of spiced water and a little bit of patience.

For those looking to add more mindful practices to their daily routine, this kadha is a great start.