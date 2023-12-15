The side effects of intermittent fasting

What is intermittent fasting? It is a regular fasting period for a specific duration during which one refrains from consuming anything or ingests very few calories. The internet has led us to believe that intermittent fasting can be an effective method for achieving sustainable weight loss goals. While it is partly true that intermittent fasting can be beneficial in reducing the risk of heart diseases, aiding in weight loss, maintaining high blood pressure, and overall impacting our well-being, every approach comes with its own set of side effects.

While intermittent fasting may prove highly effective for some, it may not be suitable for others. Therefore, if you are curious about the hidden side effects, we have compiled a few for you here.

Fatigue

Intermittent fasting is often associated with specific fasting periods, especially in the mornings. Breakfasts are considered essential meals as they set the mood and energy levels for the day. In intermittent fasting, people often skip breakfast and head straight for lunch; during this period, one may end up feeling tired, lethargic, and lacking motivation. This could be a sign that you are not consuming the right foods to keep you energized until your non-fasting period starts or that intermittent fasting is not suitable for your lifestyle.

You Feel Hungry

While this might seem obvious, feeling hungry is one of the most common side effects of intermittent fasting. Therefore, when you do not eat when your body signals hunger, it could lead to irritability, mood swings, and grouchiness. While adapting to the intermittent diet phase might take time, if you observe that your body is consistently rejecting the new eating schedule, this diet might not be suitable for you.

Headache and Digestive Issues

Headaches are common side effects of this fasting during the initial period. Combine that with nausea, bloating, and constipation; these are some common side effects you might experience. The change in eating habits and eating periods can result in digestive issues, constipation, and even diarrhea. So, if you are facing issues with your bowel movement and experiencing constant headaches, it may be time to consult your nutritionist to make some changes.

Change in the Menstrual Cycle

Your eating habits play a significant role in influencing your menstrual cycle. If your fasting does not provide enough calories or nutrition, it could result in less menstrual bleeding or a complete stop at times. Sudden weight loss can often lead to amenorrhea, so while intermittent fasting might help you shed a few kilos, it can bring negative changes to your hormonal and menstrual cycle.

Before succumbing to the hype of this fasting, it is crucial to consult with a nutritionist to determine if this fasting phase is suitable for you or not.

