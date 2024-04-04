Spotlight on Patanjali’s ayurvedic remedies for treating dermatitis

Ayurveda, the traditional medical system that has stood the test of time for thousands of years, advocates for a holistic approach to care and treatment using natural ingredients and remedies. By aiming to balance the doshas—harmonizing the mind and body—Ayurveda offers relief for a range of conditions, encompassing heart, cognitive, mental, and skin issues. Dermatitis can stem from various factors, such as chemical irritants and environmental allergens, persisting from childhood into old age with sporadic flare-ups, causing irritation, redness, itching, and swelling. Ayurveda provides accessible remedies to alleviate swelling and dermatitis symptoms. Below, we’ve outlined a few:

Sandalwood

At the forefront of Ayurvedic herbs used for dermatitis, sandalwood boasts a plethora of benefits, renowned for alleviating symptoms and discomfort associated with various skin issues. Rich in anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, sandalwood aids in rebalancing the doshas while simultaneously reducing inflammation and flaky skin occurrences linked to dermatitis, eczema, and other skin conditions.

Oatmeal Bath

The hidden virtues of oatmeal extend beyond mere moisturization; it also serves as a cooling agent. Mix finely ground oatmeal with lukewarm water, allowing your body to soak in it for 30 minutes. Oatmeal gently exfoliates, diminishes inflammation, and moisturizes the skin.

Turmeric

Curcumin, found in turmeric, takes center stage for its universal Ayurvedic potency, offering a myriad of benefits. Laden with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin is an ideal herb for soothing skin afflicted with psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, and other conditions.

Witch Hazel

For those grappling with inflamed and irritated skin, witch hazel provides a convenient solution. The presence of tannins in witch hazel renders it a popular choice for reducing and repairing broken, cracked skin. Safe for direct application, simply dab some witch hazel onto a clean cotton pad or ball and apply it to the affected area.

Aloe Vera Gel

Dermatitis often results in dry, flaky skin, sometimes leading to bleeding. Aloe vera gel, with its intense moisturizing properties, helps soothe inflammation and moisturize dry, flaky skin, delivering instant cooling relief. A natural moisturizer endowed with potent antimicrobial properties, aloe vera gel can be sourced directly from the plant and applied to the affected area.

When it comes to treating dermatitis, Ayurveda also emphasizes lifestyle and dietary adjustments, alongside prioritizing mental well-being. Incorporating supplements like Patanjali’s Divya Kayakalp Vati Extra Power, in conjunction with the aforementioned tips, can effectively address various skin conditions.

