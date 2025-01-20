Ramdev reveals secret winter cure for cough and cold!

With the advent of winter comes the seasonal troubles like cough and cold. Here’s an easy home remedy, as shared by yoga guru Baba Ramdev recently, to beat the common winter woes in a completely natural way and full of flavors.

In a video he uploaded on his social media handles, Ramdev explained how this age-old remedy could be made using just three ingredients: almonds, khand, or unrefined sugar, and black pepper. It is easy to make, hence easily accessible for everyone.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can make it:

Advertisement

– Take 100 grams of almonds, 50 grams of khand, and 25 grams of black pepper.

– Use these ratios for the best results. Grind the ingredients together until they form a fine, consistent powder.

The mixture can be taken directly or mixed with lukewarm water. According to Ramdev, this remedy not only helps alleviate symptoms of cough and cold during winter but is also tasty, making it easier to incorporate into your daily routine.

Almonds, rich in vitamin E and good fats, improve the immune system. Black pepper is anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, and khand is a sweetener that, besides adding the sweetness, acts as a coolant for the throat as well. Collectively, all of these make an effective mixture of ingredients that work to ward off winter illnesses.

Ramdev said, “The recipe is to be followed in all proportions. Only then will this medicine work properly. This can be used for people of any age group, and it keeps well for further use.”

With the increasing popularity of natural and holistic health solutions, Ramdev’s remedy offers a simple yet powerful way to stay healthy during the colder months. So, if you’re looking for a natural alternative to over-the-counter medicines, this DIY remedy might just be the answer.

Stay warm, stay healthy, and give this recipe a try to enjoy a cough and cold-free winter!