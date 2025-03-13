Holi 2025: From Gujia to Thandai—The ultimate foodie’s guide to traditional delights

Holi, the festival of colours, is as much about bright colours and mischievous splashes of water as it is a moment to relish some of the richest traditional fare that epitomizes Indian cuisine, and 2025 is no different. This year, while families and friends come together to celebrate, the scent of festive treats made with Patanjali products wafts through the air, lending a healthy and natural touch to the gastronomic indulgence.

Gujia

No Holi celebration is complete without the iconic Gujia. This crescent-shaped pastry, filled with a rich mixture of khoya, dry fruits, and sugar, goes into deep fry for golden perfection.

The secret to making the perfect Gujia lies in the use of high-quality ghee. And, Patanjali’s pure cow ghee is the ideal choice for this traditional delicacy. Not just does it enhance the taste, but also gives a rich, aromatic flavor which makes the Gujia simply irresistible.

Rangon ka tyohaar, Patanjali Ghee me bani Gujia ke saath!

Patanjali Ghee ke saath banaayein apni Holi aur bhi Shandar!#HoliHai #Patanjali #PatanjaliProducts pic.twitter.com/WdOpmD78Hh — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) March 10, 2025

The crispy exterior and the sweet, nutty interior, fried in Patanjali ghee! Wouldn’t it make for a melt-in-the-mouth bite that leaves one yearning for more?

Litti Chokha

Holi in Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh is not complete without the popular Litti Chokha. Litti, which is prepared from wheat flour and filled with spiced sattu (roasted gram flour), is perfectly baked and traditionally served with Chokha. Chokha is a spicy roasted eggplant, tomato, and potato mash.

Unlock the Key to a Healthy lifestyle with the Pure Goodness of Patanjali Cow’s Ghee.#PatanjaliAyurved #PatanjaliCowGhee #ghee pic.twitter.com/Vue5pHFd2H — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) March 11, 2025

Frying the Litti in Patanjali ghee takes its flavor to the next level. It provides a wholesome richness that goes well with the smoky flavors of the Chokha. The earthy scent of the ghee combines beautifully with the earthy spices. This makes it a filling and satisfying meal for the festive season.

Chat Masala with everything

For fans of tangy, spicy tastes, Patanjali Chat Masala is the ultimate accompaniment. Whether served as a sprinkling over crunchy papdi chaat, crispy samosas, or cool fruit salads, the mix of spices creates an instant explosion of flavour that sets your taste buds a-tingle.

Rangon ka tyohaar, Patanjali Chaat Masale ke flavour ke saath!

Patanjali Chaat Masala ke saath banaayein apni Holi aur bhi Shandar!#HoliHai #Patanjali #PatanjaliProducts pic.twitter.com/VkUpX36t6p — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) March 11, 2025

Just consider having a platter of Dahi Bhalla served with dollops of yogurt, tamarind chutney, and a generous smattering of Patanjali Chat Masala – just the right harmony of sweetness, tartness, and hotness to drive you crazy with wanting more.

Kesar infused sweets

Sweets form a vital part of Holi celebrations. And, the use of Patanjali Kesar (saffron) elevates them to the next level. From rich Rasmalai to scented Kesar Peda and rich Kheer, a dash of Patanjali Kesar not only gives the color but also a rich aroma and taste.

Rangon ka tyohaar, Patanjali Kesar ke saath!

Patanjali kesar ke saath banaayein apni Holi aur bhi Shandar!#HoliHai #Patanjali #PatanjaliProducts pic.twitter.com/5JavYQ1oDo — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) March 11, 2025

The saffron strands melt perfectly in hot milk, producing a rich golden color and imparting a delicate, earthy flavor that turns simple sweets into sublime delicacies. With Patanjali Kesar, your celebration sweets are a true celebration of tradition and flavor.

Thandai

No Holi is complete without Thandai – a cooling, spiced milk beverage that cools the body and pleases the senses. Patanjali Thandai, prepared with a combination of spices, herbs, and nuts, is the ideal balance of spice and sweetness. Served cold, this refreshing beverage not just gives you fill of water, but also gives a natural kick of energy. This will keep you going all day long during the celebrations of Holi.

Rangon ka tyohaar, Patanjali Thandai ke saath!

Patanjali Thandai ke saath banaayein apni Holi aur bhi Shandar!#HoliHai #Patanjali #PatanjaliProducts pic.twitter.com/v9PvTDeNb0 — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) March 12, 2025

With almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, and cardamom in it, Patanjali Thandai is one drink that you absolutely cannot live without to add to your Holi celebration.

A healthy and happy celebration

With Patanjali products as the centerpiece of your Holi 2025 celebration, you can indulge in a celebration that is not only delectable but also healthy. From the crispy and rich Gujia to the filling Litti Chokha, the zesty kick of Chat Masala, the indulgent saffron sweets, and the cooling Thandai, every dish turns into a culinary masterpiece.

Celebrate Holi 2025 with the purity of Patanjali. And, make memories that are as luscious as the food on your Holi spread.