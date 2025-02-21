Ramdev claps back at Bryan Johnson in fiery air quality showdown

Yoga guru Ramdev and tech millionaire Bryan Johnson recently clashed online over India’s air quality and the science of anti-aging.

The exchange began when Ramdev, known for promoting Ayurveda and natural health remedies, posted a tweet advocating Patanjali’s Swarn Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold for strength, immunity, and longevity.

In response to Ramdev, Bryan Johnson, a biohacker who has spent millions on his anti-aging regimen, highlighted the air pollution in Haridwar.

“Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM₂.₅ 36 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death (5–7 years lost),” he tweeted.

Johnson later claimed that Ramdev blocked him after this comment.

Ramdev, however, did not stay silent. He fired back with a video showcasing Haridwar’s air quality and extended an invitation to Johnson.

“Dear @bryan_johnson ji, we are sharing a video with proof of #Haridwar Yoggram’s excellent Air Quality Index #AQI. We invite you to explore India’s yoga and yogis with a neutral and scientific perspective. The scientific approach to anti-aging is rooted in #yoga, #Ayurveda, and nature,” he wrote. He also proposed a podcast discussion on healthy living and aging solutions backed by evidence.

Johnson’s concerns over air pollution in India are not new. He recently made headlines when he abruptly left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, citing air quality issues.

“The room we were in circulated outside air, making the air purifier I had brought ineffective,” he later explained. According to Johnson, his short stay in India had already impacted his health, reinforcing his argument about the dangers of air pollution.