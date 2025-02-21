Turmeric Milk: Acharya Balkrishna’s miracle cure for immunity & wellness

Turmeric milk, also referred to as Haldi Doodh or golden milk, has been used for centuries as part of the traditional practice of well-being. The soothing drink, both as a night time treat and health drink, contains many beneficial components. Acharya Balkrishna, writer and chairman of consumer goods firm Patanjali Ayurved, is a big believer in the consumption of turmeric milk for overall health. He offers a simple yet effective health tip:

“Consuming warm milk with a teaspoon of turmeric is of great benefit. It relieves respiratory problems such as asthma and congestion and acts as an infection guard.”

Advertisement

But why is this ancient remedy so potent? Let’s delve into the amazing health benefits of this drink:

1. Natural immunity booster

Turmeric has curcumin, a bioactive compound that is famous for its strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Daily intake of turmeric milk boosts the immune system, making the body more resistant to infections and seasonal diseases.

2. Relieves respiratory issues

Turmeric milk is very useful in controlling respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and congestion. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory content opens up the airways, thins out mucus, and relieves breathing trouble.

3. Relieves cold and cough

A cup of warm turmeric milk is a natural cold and cough remedy. It calms the throat, decreases inflammation, and loosens phlegm, making it an essential drink during flu season.

4. Maintains digestive health

Turmeric is also used to stimulate bile production, supporting digestion and stopping bloating, gas, and acidity. Daily consumption of turmeric milk will help keep your gut healthy and prevent digestive ailments.

5. Better sleep

A glass of hot turmeric milk at night induces sleep and enhances the quality of sleep. Milk’s natural tryptophan and the relaxing effects of turmeric calm the body, making it an ideal drink at night.

6. Good for joint and muscle health

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory quality relieves joint pain, stiffness, and soreness in the muscles. It is therefore highly useful for patients with arthritis or those recovering from physical strain.

7. Detoxifies the body

Turmeric milk serves as a natural cleanser that assists in cleansing the liver and making it function well. A good liver is required to eliminate toxins and maintain the body in harmony.

8. Improves skin health

With its antioxidant content, it battles free radicals, curbing aging signs, acne, and inflammation on the skin. It causes a natural radiance from within with regular intake.

How to prepare turmeric milk

It is easy to prepare this golden drink:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of warm milk (dairy or plant-based)

– ½ to 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– A pinch of black pepper (enhances curcumin absorption)

– Optional: honey, cinnamon, or ginger for added flavor

Instructions:

1. Heat the milk in a saucepan until warm but not boiling.

2. Stir in turmeric and black pepper.

3. Add honey or cinnamon if desired.

4. Mix well and enjoy before bedtime.

This is more than a traditional remedy; it’s a scientifically proven health drink that promotes immunity, digestion, respiratory health, and more.