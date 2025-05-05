Patanjali’s ‘Bronchom’ offers hope against microplastic-induced lung damage, study finds

Patanjali’s Bronchom: Scientists are now uncovering the disturbing impact of microplastics on human health. These microscopic plastic particles, invisible to the naked eye, are not just an environmental concern but a growing medical threat. Once inhaled, they can embed deep into lung tissue, triggering inflammation, irritation, and long-term respiratory complications.

In a new development, researchers at Patanjali Research Institute have unveiled an Ayurvedic formulation that may help counter this modern menace. The herbal medicine, called Bronchom, has shown encouraging results in reducing lung damage caused by microplastic exposure — at least in preclinical studies conducted on mice.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, part of the Elsevier group, adding credibility to the research. According to the study, mice exposed to microplastics displayed typical symptoms of lung inflammation and airway hyper-responsiveness. However, when treated with Bronchom, there was a marked reduction in inflammatory markers and respiratory distress.

Speaking on the breakthrough, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, emphasized the role of Ayurveda in addressing contemporary health crises. “We believe modern diseases caused by environmental pollution can be tackled using the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda. Provided it is backed by scientific validation,” he said. “This research is a strong step in that direction.”

Dr. Anurag Varshney, Vice President and Chief Scientist at the Patanjali Research Foundation, echoed this sentiment. He highlighted the potential of combining traditional knowledge with modern science to create globally relevant solutions. “This convergence can help the world move toward a healthier, disease-free future,” Dr. Varshney noted.

Bronchom, developed as a herbal remedy to support respiratory health, had previously been used in Ayurvedic circles for general lung care. This latest study opens up new possibilities for its role in protecting the lungs from emerging environmental toxins like microplastics.