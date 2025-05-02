Cutting-Edge Ayurveda eradicates liver cirrhosis: Surgery is no longer the only option!

A recent case treated at a prominent Ayurvedic Hospital in Haridwar sheds light on the potential of Ayurvedic traditional medicine in curing severe liver disorders and cirrhosis, providing hope to patients who have limited access to expensive new treatments such as liver transplants.

A 40-year-old male patient from Dehradun, having liver cirrhosis with portal hypertension, went to Ayurveda after he did not receive much relief through allopathy.

Advertisement

His complaint was chronic indigestion, vomiting, acidity, weakness, and constipation—typical features of advanced liver disease.

Advertisement

Having been diagnosed with cirrhosis secondary to 20 years of excessive alcohol consumption, the patient came to the Kayachikitsa (Internal Medicine) OPD of Patanjali Ayurvedic Hospital in January 2024. The man was in a decompensated state of cirrhosis—where liver function is drastically impaired and complications such as ascites (fluid retention in the abdomen) and esophageal varices (distended veins in the esophagus) usually develop—reportedly said the attending doctors.

The findings on the Ayurvedic treatment of liver cirrhosis have been formally recognized in the scientific community, with the research now published in International Journal of Advanced Research (IJAR).

Liver cirrhosis, in Ayurvedic medicine, is recognized as Yakritdalludara, a state of increased Pitta dosha—the metabolic power of the body that is responsible for digestion and conversion. If digestion is lost and toxins accumulate, the liver suffers, causing a loss of its functions.

The report continued, “Classical Ayurvedic texts such as Sushruta Samhita and Bhavaprakasha mention symptoms resembling this condition. Treatment involves bringing balance to the doshas, particularly Pitta, and purifying the liver and blood.”

An earlier review published in the Journal of Ayurvedic and Herbal Medicine by Dr. Darshana Deka also highlights the holistic depth of Ayurvedic intervention in managing liver cirrhosis.

Emphasizing the dual approach of detoxification and rejuvenation, the review outlines how therapies like Rasayana play a crucial role in restoring liver vitality and encouraging tissue regeneration.

The use of potent herbal formulations such as Pippali Rasayana, Shatpala Ghrita, and decoctions of Rohitaka, Haritaki, and Chitraka serves to pacify aggravated Pitta and shield the liver from further damage.

The carefully structured dietary protocol, including easily digestible foods and gradual dietary transitions (Samsarjana Krama), reflects Ayurveda’s individualized and restorative ethos.

In the current case, the hospital took a purely Ayurvedic route, prescribing a mix of herbal decoctions, tablets, and juices.

The treatment of liver cirrhosis lasted for one month and involved the following:

– Kayakalp Kwath and Sarvakalp Kwath: Decoctions with the likes of Amla, Giloy, and Manjishta, which are known for their detoxifying and liver-strengthening effects.

– Livogrit Tablets: Herb-rich like Bhumiamla and Punarnava, these reduced liver inflammation and helped repair tissue.

– Arogyavardhini Vati, Livamrit Advance, and Punarnavadi Mandoor: To enhance liver function, purify blood, and treat conditions such as edema and weakness.

– Haritaki Churna: A gentle herbal laxative to aid digestion and toxin removal.

– Aloe Vera Juice with Fiber: Administered to calm the digestive system and stimulate liver regeneration.

All medications were given with lukewarm water, an ancient custom thought to increase absorption and assist detoxification.

A month of regular Ayurvedic therapy resulted in complete improvement in the patient. His digestion returned to normal, vomiting and acidity improved, energy was boosted, and constipation improved. What mattered more was the follow-up observations indicating stabilized liver function.

“The case illustrates the way in which Ayurvedic management, if it is tailored to the specific doshic imbalance of the patient, can give tangible and measurable relief even for complicated chronic disease such as cirrhosis of the liver,” the report advises.

Though only one example, it speaks to the increasing position of Ayurveda within the healthcare system of India, especially in regions where modern medical interventions such as liver transplants are unaffordable or nonexistent.

According to another earlier research paper by Scott Treadway, Ph.D. published in the Clinical Nutrition Insights, herbs like Andrographis paniculata and Picrorhiza kurroa are known to protect the liver from oxidative damage and support the liver’s ability to metabolize toxins.

These herbs boost levels of glutathione (GSH), a key antioxidant that helps protect liver cells from harmful free radicals. Additionally, Ayurvedic herbs such as Ginger and Embelia ribes stimulate digestion, which indirectly supports liver health by improving metabolic processes and circulation.

Cirrhosis has afflicted millions across the globe, with alcoholism, hepatitis infection, and metabolic disorders being major etiological factors. Allopathy is concerned with symptomatic management, in severe cases, organ transplantation, while Ayurveda is concerned with long-term metabolic imbalance correction and rejuvenation of liver tissues.

The most attractive feature of Ayurveda is cost-effectiveness. It employs cheaply available herbs devoid of the side effects of most synthetics.