Patanjali Khand: Why raw and unprocessed sugar is better?

Refined, processed, and bleached sugar do not have any health benefits. On the other hand, traditional raw and unprocessed sugar called khandsari or khand, endorsed by Patanjali, is a healthier alternative. Contrary to regular white sugar, khandsari is sulfur-free, chemical-free, more natural and not chemically bleached. Additionally, Khand is slightly light brown in color as it retains some of the molasses content, giving it a soft caramel taste and color.

Patanjali’s khandsari sugar is a unique and natural sweetener that has emerged as a popular alternative to chemically treated refined sugar. Unlike the mainstream white breakfast sugar available in abundance, Patanjali’s khand retains a good chunk of the original sugarcane’s nutrients and flavor. The production of khand is a meticulous process. It is made by carefully extracting and evaporating sugarcane juice to create lightly brown-toned sugar crystals. This process also helps preserve the molasses and subtle hints of caramel that remain missing from white sugar. The final product is a delicious and natural sweetener that can be used for everything from baking to sweet beverages.

Since khandsari sugar is derived from sugar cane and undergoes minimal processing, it retains the essential minerals and nutrients found in sugarcane. These include iron and phosphorus among others. This makes khandsari a healthier option as well. Additionally, it helps boost energy levels as it is a natural carbohydrate. The unprocessed nature of khand makes it a cleaner, safer, and healthier option in comparison to regular white sugar. This, in turn, is beneficial for the environment as minimal processing is in place, making the production of khand more eco-friendly. Moreover, khandsari sugar also has health benefits. Khand has a lower glycemic index compared to refined white sugar, making it a better choice for maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

Making Patanjali Khand a part of your everyday routine can help elevate your diet manifolds with a simple step. Be it tea, baked delicacies, Indian sweets, or a sweet breakfast option, khand can elevate the taste of every dish with its natural caramel sweetness. It can be used in a similar quantity in which one uses regular white sugar.