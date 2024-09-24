Keep the festive feasting going with Patanjali digestives!

No festivity can be complete without gorging on some delectable food and unlimited sweets. But with continuous binge eating during festivities, indigestion becomes an inevitable part. With so many over-the-counter digestive medications available, why not go for something which is a bit more naturally sourced (you will be surprised at how many of them are already present in your kitchen cupboard)? Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine, believes that eradicating the issue from the root rather than suppressing it is crucial. Here is a list of Patanjali digestives that are known for boosting digestion.

Cumin

Cumin is extremely gut-friendly and can provide instant relief when feeling bloated and suffering from stomach cramps. It stimulates the activity of the digestive enzyme, which increases the digestion process and helps fight any gut-related issue. Patanjali pachak jaljeera is a great remedy towards combating indigestion.

Cardamom

Cardamom seeds are known for containing volatile oils, which help ease and accelerate the digestive process. Adding cardamom to your daily meals or to your tea can help eradicate some major digestive issues and maintain gut health. Cardamom is known for providing relief from excess gas and bloating and provides support to the intestine.

Ginger

Have you heard your grandmother advising you to have ginger water whenever you have complained about indigestion? Ginger comes with pain-relieving properties, which help ease indigestion cramps and boost immunity. It helps maintain gut health, reduces nausea, and gets rid of excess gas.

Turmeric

Lukewarm turmeric milk is known to accelerate digestion and relieve excess gas formation, bloating and cramps. A dash of turmeric in your food helps fight free radicals due to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Patanjali curcumin gold tablet is one of those digestives made with pure turmeric extract, which provides you with a multitude of benefits.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon comes with anti-inflammatory properties that boost nutrient absorption and ease the process of digestion. It can help treat IBS. Cinnamon also helps with the secretion of digestive enzymes, which helps break down food faster, thus having a direct impact on regulating blood sugar levels. Cinnamon also helps maintain gut health by fighting off bacteria that can harm the gut. Add a dash of cinnamon to your everyday cooking, or have cinnamon added in warm water every day right after waking up on an empty stomach.