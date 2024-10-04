Patanjali Ayurvedic massage oil to heal from the inside

Perhaps not new to how a massage can help you relax, but did you know that Patanjali Ayurvedic massage can not only help relax your muscles but can alleviate ailments, give you glowing skin and also restore balance in your dosha? Ayurvedic massages use oil sourced from natural ingredients and is an ancient medicinal science that believes in harmonising the mind, body and soul. Ayurveda massages help remove toxins, alleviate joint pain, and provide several other benefits. Here are a few benefits and ingredients used in Ayurvedic massage oils.

Benefits of Patanjali Ayurvedic massage

Helps detoxify your body: Patanjali Ayurvedic massage oils often come with the goodness of natural ingredients that help remove the toxins from deep inside your body and can act as a fat burner, too. Massages help with optimal drainage of the lymphatic vessels, which often become responsible for accumulating toxins.

Improves blood circulation: During massage, an expert would apply the oil in circular points that allow your body to not just relax but increase blood circulation and oxygen supply as well, alleviating joint pain, exhaustion and fatigue.

Relieves muscle tension: In the modern world, desk jobs often require us to spend hours in front of a screen, which can often result in sore shoulders, muscle locks and much more. Ayurvedic massage oils, when applied with the right technique, can help unlock muscle tension and provide immediate relief. Sesame oil, mustard oil, and ashwagandha oil are just a few oils that are applied to relieve muscle tension.

Nourishes your skin: If you suffer from sensitive skin or extremely dry skin, Ayurvedic massages using Patanjali Tejus Tailum can help eradicate the dryness and roughness of the skin. Made using 100 per cent pure olive oil, almond oil, walnut oil, sunflower oil, sesame oil, soybean oil, mustard oil, and castor oils, it nourishes your skin from the inside out.

Calms the nerves and promotes better sleep: Ayurvedic massages nourish your nervous system. They help balance the dosha and promote harmonisation between the soul, body and mind. It reduces anxiety and promotes deep slumber.

The most commonly used Ayurvedic massage oil includes:

Almond oil

Coconut oil

Castor oil

Sesame oil

Sunflower oil

Olive oil

Neem oil

Jojoba oil

Lavender oil

Basil essential oil and much more