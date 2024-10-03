Patanjali Shishu Care: Gentle, natural nourishment for babies

To make sure that infants get the right nourishment topically, it is imperative to choose the right products that are gently crafted for a baby’s special needs. A child’s skin is very sensitive, so no harmful or strong chemicals must be used on their skin. To compliment a baby’s delicate skin, natural and ayurvedic products are the best way to go. And, what better than Patanjali Shishu care?

Patanjali’s carefully developed Shishu care line is an expansive range of products formulated to provide gentle and natural nourishment. Keeping in mind the delicate skin and needs of infants and toddlers, the line uses only the best of nature’s secrets. The range of products infuses potent herbs, oils, and botanical extracts to create a nourishing and chemical-free baby care range. The line offers a plethora of products to choose from- baby massage oils, hair oils, body and hair cleansers, and moisturizing creams. Additionally, Patanjali also offers a diaper rash cream to make sure that an infant’s special needs are taken care of.

Body Care:

Offering an all-around bathing experience, Patanjali offers a premium collection of no-tears shower gel, body lotion, and massage oil for babies. Formulated with skin-soothing and nourishing ingredients like Aloe vera, honey, olive oil, and almond oil. The products ensure that tiny tots get the utmost nourishment and care for soft and supple skin, without compromising skin health.

Face Care:

Enriched with all-natural botanical extracts, the Patanjali Shishu Care Cream is all that is needed for face care. Infants’ skin is delicate and thus water and a mild soap are all that is needed to cleanse their faces. Subsequently, cleansing needs to be flowed up with moisturisation to alleviate dryness and roughness. A baby’s skin needs all the moisturisation it can get. Formulated with an effective blend of chamomile, aloe vera, coconut oil, and rose water, the face cream has all the right extracts to gently nourish the baby’s skin.

Hair Care:

Contrary to adults’ hair and scalp, an infant has sensitive and delicate hair and scalp. Therefore, only mild and light-weight formulations must be used to gently cleanse and nourish their hair. Patanjali offers a mild and pH-balanced formulation to naturally cleanse a baby’s hair. Enriched with Aloe vera, Neem, Tulsi, and Bhringraj, the hair cleanser gently cleans and nourishes the baby’s hair. Additionally, the baby hair oil is a light-weight oil with a blend of natural oils and herbs.