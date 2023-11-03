Nutritional Hacks for Changing Seasons

With the changing seasons, our bodies become more susceptible to common illnesses like the flu and infections. As we transition into fall and prepare for winter, taking care of our health becomes a priority. It’s not just about consuming greens and staying hydrated; it’s a battle to enjoy the beauty of changing leaves and skies while staying healthy. In this article, we present nutritional hacks to help you fortify your immune system during these seasonal shifts.

1. Vitamin C: Your All-Weather Ally

Vitamin C is your go-to nutrient during weather changes. It’s a potent antioxidant that boosts your immune system, helping it combat radical elements and adapt to shifting weather conditions. Besides citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, vitamin C is abundant in tomatoes, bell peppers, kale, parsley, and more.

2. Don’t Skimp on Greens:

Maintaining a robust immune system is vital for staying resilient against weather-related illnesses. Although a nutritionally balanced diet during changing weather may seem mundane, it doesn’t have to be. You can whip up delicious dishes with ingredients like pumpkin, celery, fresh greens, and essential proteins to enhance both your health and energy levels.

3. Stay Hydrated with a Twist:

In the colder months, we tend to feel less thirsty, which can lead to dehydration. To maintain optimal body function, it’s crucial to provide it with essential nutrients through both food and liquids. Consume the recommended 2.5 to 3.5 liters of water daily. Alongside water, nourish your body with concoctions made from tomatoes, celery, and various fruits. Include daals and soups in your meals. In many Indian households, herbal concoctions like ‘kada’ (made from ginger, jaggery, turmeric, neem, and basil) and warm turmeric milk are considered essential for winter health.

4. Prioritize Gut Health with Probiotics:

Gut health often goes unnoticed, but it plays a vital role in overall well-being. Probiotics help maintain a healthy digestive system by replacing harmful microbes with beneficial ones. Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, pickles, kimchi, buttermilk, and miso into your daily diet.

By following these nutritional strategies, you can strengthen your immune system and ensure a healthier transition through the changing seasons.